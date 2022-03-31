Future Wolverines honored as All-State basketball players

7 seconds ago Nathan Farmer | @nlfarmer1

Photo Courtesy of UVU Athletics

A women’s basketball roster already chock-full of All-State honorees will be adding two more in the class of 2022. 

While the UVU women’s basketball team was dealt a gut punch earlier this week with the announcement of All-WAC honoree Maria Carvalho transferring to in-state rival Utah State for her final year of eligibility, two of Dan Nielson’s commits in the 2022 class were honored as UHSAA All-State athletes.

Kylee Mabry, a guard out of Davis High School, averaged 12.3 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 5.3 APG, and 5.4 SPG en route to her third All-State honors. Mabry led the Darts to a 19-4 record and a quarterfinal appearance in the UHSAA 6A tournament. 

Center Tessa Chaney from Westlake High School nearly averaged a double-double per game, going for 12.2 PPG and 8.8 RPG. Chaney led the Thunder to a semifinal berth in the UHSAA 6A tournament before losing to runner-up Fremont.

The Wolverines’ 2021-22 roster featured 12 athletes from the state of Utah, and all 12 were multiple-time All-State honorees in their high school days. In his three seasons at UVU, Nielson has posted a 41-38 record including back-to-back winning records the last two years. 

Prior to Nielson’s arrival in Happy Valley in 2019, the Wolverines had posted just four winning seasons since moving from the JUCO level to Division I in 2003. Simply put, the quality of players donning the green and black is improving, and the next few years have the potential to be a golden era of UVU women’s basketball.

Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Four-run first inning dooms UVU in 10-2 loss at Cal. State Bakersfield

1 day ago Brice Larson | @LarsonSports

Wolverines losing streak continues to four-games against in-state rivals?

5 days ago Gavin Lee

Wolverines defeated by BYU 12-5 in UCCU Crosstown Clash

1 week ago Nathan Farmer | @nlfarmer1

Wolverines drop series to Dixie State 1-2

2 weeks ago Chad Roderick

LaMont and Drury fall in Session III at NCAA Championships

2 weeks ago Gavin Lee

Fardaws Aimaq garners national attention and awards with outstanding 2021-22 season

2 weeks ago Brice Larson | @LarsonSports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.