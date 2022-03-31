Future Wolverines honored as All-State basketball players

A women’s basketball roster already chock-full of All-State honorees will be adding two more in the class of 2022.

While the UVU women’s basketball team was dealt a gut punch earlier this week with the announcement of All-WAC honoree Maria Carvalho transferring to in-state rival Utah State for her final year of eligibility, two of Dan Nielson’s commits in the 2022 class were honored as UHSAA All-State athletes.

Kylee Mabry, a guard out of Davis High School, averaged 12.3 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 5.3 APG, and 5.4 SPG en route to her third All-State honors. Mabry led the Darts to a 19-4 record and a quarterfinal appearance in the UHSAA 6A tournament.

Center Tessa Chaney from Westlake High School nearly averaged a double-double per game, going for 12.2 PPG and 8.8 RPG. Chaney led the Thunder to a semifinal berth in the UHSAA 6A tournament before losing to runner-up Fremont.

The Wolverines’ 2021-22 roster featured 12 athletes from the state of Utah, and all 12 were multiple-time All-State honorees in their high school days. In his three seasons at UVU, Nielson has posted a 41-38 record including back-to-back winning records the last two years.

Prior to Nielson’s arrival in Happy Valley in 2019, the Wolverines had posted just four winning seasons since moving from the JUCO level to Division I in 2003. Simply put, the quality of players donning the green and black is improving, and the next few years have the potential to be a golden era of UVU women’s basketball.

