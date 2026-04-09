Disney executive tells UVU students to master basics, adapt and tell better stories

At UVU’s Language Industry Day, Jeff Beatty encouraged students to pair language skills with adaptability, expertise and purposeful communication.

By Elizabeth Powell and Bridgette Galagar

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries across the globe, Disney executive Jeff Beatty told Utah Valley University students that one of the best ways to stay competitive is not entirely new: build expertise beyond language itself.

Speaking at UVU’s Language Industry Day on Feb. 25, Beatty encouraged students to pair language skills with adjacent disciplines, develop technical and professional strengths and learn how to stand out in a changing workforce. Drawing from his own career path, he told students that one of the most important questions they can ask themselves is, “What makes you different?”

Beatty, Executive Director of Product Globalization at The Walt Disney Company, works in localization and international digital experiences, including Disney+. His presentation focused on the future of the language industry, the growing role of AI and the skills students will need to remain valuable in the field.

Part of that message came from his own experience as a student. Beatty said that early in his professional development, an industry veteran challenged him to think beyond language fluency alone and consider what would distinguish him from other candidates entering the same field. That advice pushed him to strengthen his technical background and build skills outside of translation, a decision that helped shape his career.

The keynote came together through a simple cold outreach. Devin Gilbert, a professor in UVU’s language program who helped organize the event, said he did not know Beatty personally before inviting him to campus.

“The language industry is pretty tight-knit, and a lot of people in it know each other, but four months ago, I didn’t know Jeff Beatty,” Gilbert said. “I knew a lot of people he knew and simply sent him a LinkedIn message asking if he’d be willing to deliver the keynote at UVU’s Language Industry Day 2026.”

Throughout the presentation, Beatty pushed back on the idea that AI will simply replace language professionals. Instead, he framed it as a tool — one that can support human work but not fully replicate judgment, cultural awareness and purpose-driven communication. He argued that fear of change, more than technology itself, can become the real threat, especially for people entering an industry already shaped by rapid shifts.

That message resonated with Alice Cabrera, a Spanish major with a minor in medical translation and interpretation who attended and helped coordinate the event.

“I think Jeff’s talk just confirmed to me even more that AI is not going away and we need to accept that and be comfortable using it. Those who can utilize AI will be the ones who have the edge when it comes to getting jobs or projects,” Cabrera said. Students visit information tables and speak with recruiters during Utah Valley University’s Language Industry Day in the Clark Building on Feb. 25, connecting with organizations about careers and internships in language-related fields. | Photo by Kaise McLane.

For many students studying language, the field is more than grammar or translation. Language carries culture, identity and meaning, which Beatty suggested is part of why human judgment still matters even as AI tools become more common.

A central part of Beatty’s message was adaptability. He introduced the idea of an “adaptability quotient,” or AQ, describing it as the ability to respond effectively to constant change. In an industry shaped by new tools, shifting expectations and global competition, he said adaptability, critical thinking and lifelong learning are increasingly essential.

Beatty also urged students to master foundational skills. He emphasized writing, thinking clearly and becoming a subject-matter expert rather than relying on language ability alone. He encouraged students to build adjacent skills in areas such as writing, communication and technology, and to consider how double majors or specialized expertise can make them more valuable in the workforce.

Gilbert said those ideas closely match the goals of UVU’s language program.

“In our language program, students are encouraged to reach out to professionals, do job shadowing, and get internships to learn about the field they want to enter,” Gilbert said. “I really emphasize internships in our programs and am constantly trying to connect students to opportunities.” Language students in the audience asked Jeff Beatty questions in a QA session at the end of the keynote | Photo by Emily Munoz

Beatty also challenged students to think about outcomes, not just tasks. In language and localization work, he said, professionals need to understand the purpose behind what they are creating, who the intended audience is and how success should be measured. Rather than treating communication as a one-size-fits-all process, he argued that strong language work depends on context, intention and audience awareness.

That message resonated with Marcos Velez Quintana, a Spanish major who helped organize the event.

“The talk gave me a much clearer perspective on how the language industry is shifting and where it is today,” Velez Quintana said. “I was a little confused about how AI was going to change the industry, but now I understand how it can be used as a tool rather than something to be afraid of.”

Jared Trounce, a Russian student and tutor in UVU’s Language Hub, said Beatty’s perspective on AI felt realistic rather than alarmist.

“His perspective on AI was insightful. It’s drastically changing many industries, and it makes sense that the language industry is seeing some of the biggest changes,” Trounce said. “But that’s what new technology has always done, so instead of fearing change, the best you can do is pursue your passion and adapt when necessary.”

Another major theme of Beatty’s presentation was storytelling. He told students that the ability to tell a strong story is not limited to entertainment or creative work. In professional settings, he said storytelling helps people communicate ideas, persuade decision-makers, advocate for resources and explain why their work matters.

Beatty said communication remains at the center of localization work. Whether translating content, shaping a product experience or reporting progress inside a company, he said professionals need to know how to communicate with a clear purpose and a specific audience in mind. A sign language interpreter translates for attendees as Disney executive Jeff Beatty speaks at Utah Valley University’s Language Industry Day on Feb. 25 | Photo by Emily Munoz.

Gilbert said that kind of audience-centered communication will remain essential even as AI tools continue to evolve.

“Localization is all about reaching an audience,” Gilbert said. “Anticipating the best way to do that will never go away.”

Beatty closed by quoting Walt Disney: “Magic is made by optimizing the mundane.”

For students preparing to enter a workforce increasingly shaped by technology, his message was not to retreat from change, but to meet it with deeper expertise, adaptability and a stronger sense of what makes them different.