The Independent Student Voice of
Utah Valley University

News

The Willy Awards | QF Episode 15

The Willy Awards | QF Episode 15

by | May 17, 2019

The UVU Review 1. Welcome new Athletic Director, Jared Sumsion! 2. Also welcome new head women’s basketball coach, Dan Nielson! 3. Baseball team winning final home game 20-13 against PAC-12 opponent WSU. They have 3 games remaining at UTRGV and then a potential spot...

UVU Students Impacted by Immigration Issues

UVU Students Impacted by Immigration Issues

by | Apr 24, 2019

Throughout time, people have migrated from one place to another in order to obtain resources. Nowadays, migration has a new impetus: searching for a better life by escaping the turmoil of home. UVU students who are immigrants, or whose parents emigrated to the U.S.,...

Madsen replaces Pope as head coach of men’s basketball

Madsen replaces Pope as head coach of men’s basketball

by | Apr 19, 2019

Mark Madsen was officially named new head coach of the UVU basketball team at a press conference Monday, April 15, replacing Mark Pope, who took the same position at BYU. Madsen brings his 15 years of experience in professional basketball to UVU, nine of which came as...

A breakdown of student fees

by | Apr 15, 2019

The amount and allocation of student fees for the 2019-2020 school year has been finalized. These fees are collected from students separately from tuition costs and serve to fund various activities and accounts specifically for students across campus.

How Mark Pope transformed UVU into ‘Second-chance U’

How Mark Pope transformed UVU into ‘Second-chance U’

by | Apr 2, 2019

Akolda Manyang needed to go somewhere he felt safe. He was still searching for stability shortly after being kicked off the Oklahoma basketball team following an arrest in his home state of Minnesota. He and another man were arrested when they assaulted a cab driver...

Winners announced in final UVU student body elections

Winners announced in final UVU student body elections

by | Mar 8, 2019

With student voting participation up to 13.7 percent, a five percent increase from last year, UVU Student Association’s final elections for next year’s student body officers came to a close on Friday, March 1. The winners were Taylor Bell for Student Body President,...