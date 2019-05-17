The Independent Student Voice of
Utah Valley University
News
The Willy Awards | QF Episode 15
The UVU Review 1. Welcome new Athletic Director, Jared Sumsion! 2. Also welcome new head women’s basketball coach, Dan Nielson! 3. Baseball team winning final home game 20-13 against PAC-12 opponent WSU. They have 3 games remaining at UTRGV and then a potential spot...
Men’s track and field take first in WAC Outdoor Championship, women place third
Finishing with a score of 288 points, the UVU men’s track and field team took first and earned the title of WAC champions at the WAC Outdoor Championships, held March 9-11. The score broke records for most points scored in WAC Championship history, set in 1991 by BYU,...
UVU Students Impacted by Immigration Issues
Throughout time, people have migrated from one place to another in order to obtain resources. Nowadays, migration has a new impetus: searching for a better life by escaping the turmoil of home. UVU students who are immigrants, or whose parents emigrated to the U.S.,...
Madsen replaces Pope as head coach of men’s basketball
Mark Madsen was officially named new head coach of the UVU basketball team at a press conference Monday, April 15, replacing Mark Pope, who took the same position at BYU. Madsen brings his 15 years of experience in professional basketball to UVU, nine of which came as...
A breakdown of student fees
The amount and allocation of student fees for the 2019-2020 school year has been finalized. These fees are collected from students separately from tuition costs and serve to fund various activities and accounts specifically for students across campus.
Mark Pope plans to take BYU coaching job, leaves behind UVU after four seasons
Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics Recent rumors have been confirmed to be true, as UVU’s Mark Pope is expected to take the job at BYU. Pope leaves behind UVU’s men’s basketball program after their all-time best season, racking in 25 total wins and a home record of 14-1...
How Mark Pope transformed UVU into ‘Second-chance U’
Akolda Manyang needed to go somewhere he felt safe. He was still searching for stability shortly after being kicked off the Oklahoma basketball team following an arrest in his home state of Minnesota. He and another man were arrested when they assaulted a cab driver...
UVU receives $50 million from state legislature for new business building
Utah’s state legislature granted UVU $50 million for a new business building that is estimated to cost $75 million on Thursday, March 14. The building is estimated to double the existing space UVU currently has for its business students. The new building will be built...
Proposed revisions to UVU mission framework brews controversy
“I’m worried that the administration hasn’t so far considered faculty concerns,” Christa Albrecht-Crane, an English professor said. “I’m really surprised the university statement is made without much mention of the actual work we do, which is education.”
Campus Clash: Turning Point USA brings conservative conversation to Grande Ballroom
Ideas clashed as UVU hosted Utah’s first Turning Point USA event, called Campus Clash, on March 4. The event drew a large crowd of conservative Utahns, as well as a protest from students. Turning Point USA is a non-profit that was founded by Charlie Kirk in 2012 to...
UVU Solidarity members take a stand in silent campus protest
The UVU Solidarity club gathered on Monday evening to unify their voices and take a public stand against the discrimination and harassment students have previously faced. The word solidarity in itself means “unity or agreement of feeling or action, especially among...
Winners announced in final UVU student body elections
With student voting participation up to 13.7 percent, a five percent increase from last year, UVU Student Association’s final elections for next year’s student body officers came to a close on Friday, March 1. The winners were Taylor Bell for Student Body President,...