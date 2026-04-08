Productive smartphone apps you didn’t know you needed

Smartphones are useful for college students to get through the work they are assigned. | Credit: Panorama Education

Maybe struggle finding the settings button for a browser you’re using, or perhaps there’s a feature on an application that makes it harder to complete your tasks. Or maybe you just want to try something fresh and innovative.

When it comes to using applications for productivity—which is especially useful for UVU students—it can be frustrating when an app is unable to effectively complete the assignments we receive. When situations like these arise, knowing where else to look can make all the difference. Here are a few apps that may be what you didn’t know you needed:

Medito

As counterintuitive as it may seem, taking breaks can lead to better productivity overall. That’s where Medito steps in. Consisting of a library of meditation exercises and challenges to improve mindfulness and relaxation, the app helps reduce stress and improve focus. Users can practice deep breathing, become more in tune with their body and mind and even improve sleep quality. By “resetting” yourself, tasks stop feeling overwhelming and motivation becomes easier to maintain.

Oasis Launcher

While smartphones are powerful tools, they are also great distractions. With lively notifications and colorful interfaces, a 20-second text message can easily turn into a two-hour doomscrolling session. Oasis takes away those distracting features while maintaining your phone’s core functionality. It doesn’t forcibly remove your ability to use your device; rather it simplifies and minimizes how you interact with it. For many users, this type of design prevents misuse and greatly improves smartphone productivity.

Otter

Have you ever been in a meeting or watched a video and struggled to take notes on the most important details? Otter AI records audio and neatly summarizes key points into organized sections. It makes managing important details during unscripted moments easier by sifting through that information to provide clearer results. Otter offers 300 free transcription minutes every month, a great deal for such a powerful tool.

TickTick

The name of this app sounds similar to TikTok, but it has a completely different purpose. TickTick allows you to add events to a dedicated calendar, assign tasks by priority, set reminders and use timers. If you’re hoping to develop good habits, this app can track your progress. TickTick also organizes all these features into widgets that are easy to use and manage.

Zotero

Spending lengthy periods studying and reviewing research papers for essays and other projects can feel daunting. Zotero helps students to organize and cite academic articles. Zotero also has a unique feature: it can instantly take article details and generate bibliographical citations in almost every citation style imaginable. Just be sure to double-check that all the information is correct, and you’re set!

If you find yourself struggling to accomplish your tasks, these apps are just a few that are designed to help you stay on track. These free resources should not replace other support systems at your disposal; rather, they should complement them. As a wise saying goes, “The best time to start was yesterday; the second best time is now.”