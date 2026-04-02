5 Orem restaurants that will fire up your taste buds

The desire for a good meal is one that anyone can relate to. While a meal may be easy to come by, finding one that leaves you satisfied can be a challenge.

Students at Utah Valley University have no shortage of options when it comes to deciding what to eat. One student may choose to buy produce from the grocery store and cook at home. Another student might opt for the convenience of ordering food to their dorm. Regardless of preference, there are many local restaurants that can satisfy whatever cravings a UVU student has while also remaining within budget. Here are five local restaurants in Orem, Utah—home to UVU’s main campus—that stand out for their flavor and creativity.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos

Found on University Parkway about a mile from campus, this eatery offers a fun twist on Mexican fusion. Customers can try a burrito, a quesadilla or mix it together with the restaurant’s birria-dilla. Some signature creations sport catchy names such as Papi Hibachi or Pineapple Express. Try some curly queso fries on the side or save room for dessert with their deep-fried Broadway Cookies. Their kids meals and multi-meal combo options make it a great choice for families or friend groups. If you enjoy customizing your food, Bubbakoo’s is built with you in mind.

Fishbone

Unique in its location, Fishbone is situated directly inside the main campus—no car required. This business is neatly located inside UVU’s Sorenson Center, between Costa Vida and Willy’s Pop Shop, and offers pre-made sushi in different varieties. It’s as simple as choosing your sushi roll, and you are set. With several options costing less than $10, Fishbone is an affordable and convenient choice for anybody looking for something fresh without the hassle.

Joe’s Cafe

Nestled along the hustle and bustle of State Street near University Place mall, Joe’s Cafe has become a local favorite for grabbing a simple American meal. It serves as a breakfast-and-lunch diner, and although it closes at 2 p.m., their ambition is set on delivering food that satisfies.

One UVU student enjoys it for its “Southern hospitality,” highlighting the omelets at breakfast and the pastrami sandwich at lunch as favorites. Heed Joe’s Cafe motto if you decide to go: “Come Hungry, Leave Happy!” Lomo Saltado, a Peruvian dish, served at Mixturas | Credit: TripAdvisor

Mixturas

This quaint restaurant is just a short drive from UVU. Mixturas Fusion specializes in Peruvian-Japanese fusion, bringing a fresh sensation to every customer. Inside the open kitchen and the smaller dining space, Mixturas Fusion combines familiar flavors into a vibrant platter. Their menu ranges from fresh seafood to flavorful wings, all designed to blend ingredients together into an international flair. If you’re looking for a bit more adventure in your appetite, check out Mixturas.

Pitada Brazil

Relatively new to the Orem dining scene, Pitada Brazil offers authentic Brazilian tailored to appeal to American consumers. Try the traditional feijoada, a beloved Brazilian dish, or grab something more recognizable like the beef stroganoff. Flavorful twists are found within other Brazilian delicacies such as polenta, fried banana or a tasty truffle for dessert. This restaurant boasts an impressive 4.9 stars on Google from hundreds of reviews and represents a place of quality and authenticity.

These five restaurants represent just a small sample of the diverse dining options available in Orem. Whether you choose one from this list or venture out to discover another hidden gem, great food is never far away.