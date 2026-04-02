Tips to pass finals: a crucible of understanding

Finals are fast approaching for UVU students, and while every student has the potential to ace their exams, they may not know where to start. College exams can vary wildly between classes, and of course, their content, difficulty and format can vary too. The question lies in how to prepare for exams, and how to improve a Wolverine’s chances of success. Here are some recommended strategies to make studying more productive and help ensure your sanity during finals week.

1. Prioritize your study order

An essential first step in studying for finals is determining what’s most important to review. Many professors will prioritize certain concepts and ideas in their exams, making those topics critical to understand. Students unsure of where to begin could benefit from reviewing a course, highlighting important ideas and making them their first priority.

Additionally, it can be overwhelming for some students to focus entirely on one class before moving on to the next. Studying the important materials in each class before moving on to more supplemental materials can allow students to absorb the key aspects of each class without becoming overwhelmed on a single subject.

2. Teach someone else the material

Just reading notes may not be enough to pass exams; diversifying how a student studies material can significantly improve retention. One effective method is teaching the materials to someone else. This, according to The College Post, can help reinforce knowledge of a subject and reveal possible gaps. This grants students the ability to expand their own knowledge and ensure competency before exam day.

3. Form study groups

Many students have likely heard this advice time and time again; studying with people can help improve study results. When done effectively, study groups can bring different perspectives and strengths to the table, allowing students to learn from one another.

An article published by Edvisorly recommends six steps for creating effective study groups:

Select students dedicated to studying Establish clear goals Assign roles and responsibilities Maintain focus during sessions Use collaborative techniques Meet regularly

An effective study group can go a long way towards passing exams and alleviating the stress of doing it all alone.

Conclusion

Exams are often tough and designed to push a student’s abilities to their limits. Ensuring proper preparation and study habits will reduce the exam’s difficulty, and the toll it can take on a student’s mind. While the three tips mentioned above can go a long way in helping students, there’s one other tip a student should follow before stepping into a classroom on exam day: don’t overwhelm yourself. Too much stress can hurt a student’s performance, no matter how well they know the material. Take breaks, do something enjoyable and, above all else, do your best.