Four-run first inning dooms UVU in 10-2 loss at Cal. State Bakersfield

UVU dropped the first of a four-game series at Cal. State Bakersfield 10-2 on Friday. The Wolverines had just one hit on the night and were behind the eight ball from the start after giving up four runs in the first inning.

Cameron Scudder started on the mound for UVU. The junior southpaw threw 19 pitches before being pulled after giving up three runs on three hits and recording one out in the bottom of the first inning.

Sophomore pitcher Devin Smith came into the game in relief for Scudder and immediately gave up a run after CSUB freshman Cody Hendriks singled on a fielder’s choice back to Smith on the mound pushing the Roadrunner lead to four. Smith got out of the jam by getting a ground-out double play to end the inning and stranding two CSUB runners on base.

Smith provided 6.1 innings of relief for the Wolverines in the game. The right handed pitcher gave up no earned runs in one of his best outings of the season.

The Roadrunners rode their ace Benji Caggianelli for season high six innings as he gave up just one hit and recorded 10 strikeouts in his start. Caggianelli is 2-1 as a starter this season with wins against UC Riverside and UVU.

CSUB added two runs in the bottom half of the third, seventh and eighth innings while leaving 10 runners on base throughout the game. The Wolverines scored their only two runs in the fifth inning off of a Brandon Luna pop fly that was dropped by the Roadrunner third baseman with the bases loaded, scoring Mick Madsen and Trey Cutchen.

UVU falls to 6-15 and 5-12 on the road. The Wolverines also extended their largest losing streak this season to six games dating back to their 17-1 loss at home against California Baptist on March, 13.

The Wolverines will have the chance to change the tide of the season with a doubleheader on Saturday with the first game starting at 3 p.m. MT and the second game following immediately after at 6 p.m. MT. The final game of the series will be held on Sunday at 1p.m. MT. Each game of the series will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Brice Larson is currently a Junior at UVU majoring in communications with an emphasis in journalism and media studies. He enjoys everything about sports and one day hopes to become a college football analyst and play by play commentator.