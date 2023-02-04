Wolverines go 1-1 in duals against Snow College and Air Force

Caleb Uhlenhopp maneuvers his way into position (Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics).

The Utah Valley Wolverines picked up their second win of the 2022-23 season after going 1-1 on Friday at the Lockhart Arena.

The Utah Valley Wolverines wrestling team (2-8, 1-5 Big 12) went 1-1 in dual meets against the Snow College Badgers (5-12) and Air Force University Falcons (7-2, 3-2 Big 12) on Friday, Jan. 27, at the Lockhart Arena in Orem, Utah.

The Wolverines took a 43-6 victory over the Badgers to get their second win of the season and lost 33-3 to the Falcons following the win.

In the win over the Badgers, nine Wolverines picked up a win during the match and two picked up a win during exhibition. Highlighting the wins, Sam Edelblute and Jack Forbes picked up falls for the Wolverines, accumulating 12 points for UVU. Kyler Lake picked up a 15-0 technical fall victory over Xavier Perez, Kobe Nelms picked up a 14-6 major decision over Jacob Waddoups, and Caleb Uhlenhopp picked up a 9-1 major decision over Hayes Dalton.

Kase Mauger and James Emmer also picked up wins from opponent forfeits.

In the loss to the Falcons, Ty Smith picked up the sole three-point score for the Wolverines in the match, defeating Garrett Kuchan in a 6-2 decision.

The Wolverines will next compete in against the winless Wyoming University Cowboys (0-8, 0-8 Big 12) on Saturday, Feb.4, at 1 p.m. MST in Laramie, Wyoming.

RESULTS (via gouvu.com)

Utah Valley 43 vs. Snow College 6

125 Kase Mauger (UVU) wins by forfeit

133 Kobe Nelms (UVU) Over Jacob Waddoups (Snow) MD 14-6

141 James Emmer (UVU) wins by forfeit

149 Sam Edelblute (UVU) Over Rhett Miner (Snow) Fall 2:22

157 Kyler Lake (UVU) Over Xavier Perez (Snow) TF 15-0

165 Tanner Lofthouse (UVU) Over Jace Brower (Snow) DEC 11-7

174 Zack Johnson (Snow) Over Mark Takara (UVU) Fall 1:30

184 Caleb Uhlenhopp (UVU) Over Hayes Dalton (Snow) MD 9-1

197 Jack Forbes (UVU) Over Christian Slack (Snow) Fall 3:16

285 Nico Rodriguez (UVU) Over Nick Ware (Snow) DEC 4-1

Ex: 184 Hunter Morse (UVU) Over Kaden Kirk (Snow) DEC 12-6

Ex: 285 Kort Wilkinson (UVU) Over David Herring (Snow) DEC 1-0

Utah Valley 3 vs. Air Force 33

125: #29 Tucker Owens (AF) Over Kase Mauger (UVU) MD 12-4

133: #19 Cody Phippen (AF) wins by forfeit

141: Ty Smith (UVU) Over Garrett Kuchan (AF) DEC 6-2

149: #30 Dylan Martinez (AF) Over Isaiah Delgado (UVU) DEC 3-1

157: Jack Ganos (AF) Over Kyler Lake (UVU) DEC 6-2

165: #31 Giano Petrucelli (AF) Over Tanner Lofthouse (UVU) MD 10-0

174: #21 Sam Wolf (AF) Over #7 Demetrius Romero (UVU) DEC 5-3

184: #33 Noah Blake (AF) Over Caleb Uhlenhopp (UVU) TB-2

197: Calvin Sund (AF) Over Jack Forbes (UVU) DEC 5-2

285: #5 Wyatt Hendrickson (AF) Over Chase Trussell (UVU) MD 14-4

Ex: 149 Kainalu Estrella (UVU) Over Kole Briscoe (AF) MD

Writer Sophomore at UVU. Writer for the UVU review, statistician for UVU ESPN+, and play-by-play commentator for UVU Men’s Lacrosse.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related