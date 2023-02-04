Wolverines go 1-1 in duals against Snow College and Air Force

The Utah Valley Wolverines picked up their second win of the 2022-23 season after going 1-1 on Friday at the Lockhart Arena.

Caleb Uhlenhopp maneuvers his way into position (Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics).

The Utah Valley Wolverines wrestling team (2-8, 1-5 Big 12) went 1-1  in dual meets against the Snow College Badgers (5-12) and Air Force University Falcons (7-2, 3-2 Big 12) on Friday, Jan. 27, at the Lockhart Arena in Orem, Utah. 

The Wolverines took a 43-6 victory over the Badgers to get their second win of the season and lost 33-3 to the Falcons following the win.

In the win over the Badgers, nine Wolverines picked up a win during the match and two picked up a win during exhibition. Highlighting the wins, Sam Edelblute and Jack Forbes picked up falls for the Wolverines, accumulating 12 points for UVU. Kyler Lake picked up a 15-0 technical fall victory over Xavier Perez, Kobe Nelms picked up a 14-6 major decision over Jacob Waddoups, and Caleb Uhlenhopp picked up a 9-1 major decision over Hayes Dalton.

Kase Mauger and James Emmer also picked up wins from opponent forfeits.

In the loss to the Falcons, Ty Smith picked up the sole three-point score for the Wolverines in the match, defeating Garrett Kuchan in a 6-2 decision. 

The Wolverines will next compete in against the winless Wyoming University Cowboys (0-8, 0-8 Big 12) on Saturday, Feb.4, at 1 p.m. MST in Laramie, Wyoming.

RESULTS (via gouvu.com)

Utah Valley 43 vs. Snow College 6

125      Kase Mauger (UVU) wins by forfeit                                       

133      Kobe Nelms (UVU)                  Over                Jacob Waddoups (Snow)        MD 14-6

141      James Emmer (UVU) wins by forfeit

149      Sam Edelblute (UVU)              Over                Rhett Miner (Snow)                Fall 2:22

157      Kyler Lake (UVU)                     Over                Xavier Perez (Snow)                TF 15-0

165      Tanner Lofthouse (UVU)         Over                Jace Brower (Snow)                DEC 11-7

174      Zack Johnson (Snow)              Over                Mark Takara (UVU)                 Fall 1:30

184      Caleb Uhlenhopp (UVU)         Over                Hayes Dalton (Snow)              MD 9-1

197      Jack Forbes (UVU)                   Over                Christian Slack (Snow)            Fall 3:16

285      Nico Rodriguez (UVU)             Over                Nick Ware (Snow)                   DEC 4-1

Ex: 184 Hunter Morse (UVU)              Over                Kaden Kirk (Snow)                  DEC 12-6

Ex: 285 Kort Wilkinson (UVU)             Over                David Herring (Snow)             DEC 1-0

Utah Valley 3 vs. Air Force 33

125: #29 Tucker Owens (AF)              Over                Kase Mauger (UVU)                MD 12-4

133: #19 Cody Phippen (AF) wins by forfeit

141: Ty Smith (UVU)                           Over                Garrett Kuchan (AF)                DEC 6-2

149: #30 Dylan Martinez (AF)             Over                Isaiah Delgado (UVU)              DEC 3-1

157: Jack Ganos (AF)                           Over                Kyler Lake (UVU)                     DEC 6-2

165: #31 Giano Petrucelli (AF)            Over                Tanner Lofthouse (UVU)         MD 10-0

174: #21 Sam Wolf (AF)                      Over                #7 Demetrius Romero (UVU) DEC 5-3

184: #33 Noah Blake (AF)                   Over                Caleb Uhlenhopp (UVU)         TB-2

197: Calvin Sund (AF)                          Over                Jack Forbes (UVU)                   DEC 5-2

285: #5 Wyatt Hendrickson (AF)        Over                Chase Trussell (UVU)              MD 14-4

Ex: 149 Kainalu Estrella (UVU)            Over                Kole Briscoe (AF)                     MD

