OPINION: How can UVU students have more school spirit?

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On March 26, 2026, the UVU track and field team hosted the UVU Collegiate Invitational, where many school records were tied. Most notably, Maddie Passmore equaled Olivia Pixton’s triple jump record of 12.26m. Many students experienced much success, and the team is excited to compete at the UNLV Rebel ELITE in Las Vegas soon.

UVU sports experience much success, but it also does in the academic field. Recently, the school’s ethics bowl team finished as quarterfinalists in the nation, competing against many high-level teams. On March 25, 2026, Draper’s Loveland Living Planet Aquarium officially established a learning partnership with UVU.

Although the school experiences much success in all its respective fields, there isn’t much chatter about it. There seems to be a lack of school spirit. Despite having the largest student body in the state of Utah, UVU doesn’t seem to have the student support that other schools do.

It’s important to have the school spirit because it helps bolster the spirits of other students and the faculty and staff of the school. Also, it makes the community more engaged with the ongoings of the school.

It begs the question, why don’t UVU students have more school spirit? There’s a lot that goes into this answer, but one of the biggest contributors that we see is the large number of commuter students.

It’s been noted that about 95% of UVU students live off-campus and are classified as commuter students. That means that about 40,000 students don’t live on campus, but when compared to the national average, only 55-57% of students live off campus.

This means that people are going to be less involved with the performances, achievements, sports and competitive teams at the university.

UVU’s motto is: A Place for You. And UVU staff and students want that to be true. We want to have a campus where everyone is welcome and supported, but it’s hard when school spirit is low. So, how can we have more school spirit?

UVU’s Student Association (UVUSA) is constantly throwing events and hosting activities, and the best way to get involved is just to go. From dances to speed dating to game nights, there’s something for everyone. When you go, you get to connect more with other students and appreciate your school more.

UVU students get into every NCAA-sanctioned sport for free if they just have their UVU ID card with them. Going to these games won’t cost you anything, and it will help the athletes and increase your school spirit.

Events like Club Rush show off the hundreds of different student organizations that the school offers. You can find any club for you, and if you can’t, you can always start a club.

Most clubs and student organizations have social media, and it’s a great way to stay connected with your school and know what’s going on at the school. Engagement on these platforms helps boost the school spirit by connecting more with the school and other students.

UVU has always offered so much to its students, and there’s no reason why all of its 47,000 shouldn’t love to go to their school and show how much they support it. Not only is UVU a place for you, but it’s also a place where you can be excited to be you.