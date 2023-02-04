Social Impact Center Movie Night – Sueño en otro idioma

On Feb. 2, the Center for Social Impact shared the foreign movie “Sueño en otro idioma,” or “I dream in another language.” Held in room 105C of the Sorensen building, the Social Impact Center invited students to experience the movie’s powerful journey through Mexican culture and the fictional language of Zikril.

The movie itself is a winner of the World Cinema Dramatic Competition at the Sundance Film Festival. It follows the journey of a young linguist in his attempts to archive the Zikril language with the help of two feuding older men, the last two speakers of the language. The movie is interlaced with fantasy elements to create a touching narrative about indigenous people.

The Social Impact Centers event organizer, Valentina Ramirez, wanted to expose students to different cultures and perspectives through events like this. She did so by creating a comfortable environment for discussion surrounding some of the important themes the story speaks on.

After the movie concluded, that’s exactly what happened. Ramirez opened the discussion with some questions about the movie, extending the floor to students to share their opinions and eventually their own perspectives. The event was a place for students to grow their own perspectives through fellow students while also learning about different cultures.

If students would like to get involved with the Center for Social Impact, they can visit the website or office in the Sorensen Student Center.

