Track & Field win 10 events at the Stacy Dragila Invitational

Quincy Bonds crosses the finish line for the Wolverines (Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics).

The Utah Valley University track & field team won the most events at the Stacy Dragila Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

The Utah Vally University men’s and women’s track & field team has a dominant showing at the Stacy Dragila Invitational on Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28, in Pocatello, Idaho.

The Wolverines won a cumulative of 10 events at the meet, winning both the men’s 4×400-meter and women’s 4×400-meter relay races and eight individual events; the most out of any other team at the meet.

The men won their 4×400-meter relay with a time of 3:18.50 while the women won their relay with a time of 3:51.08.

Quincy Bonds won the women’s 60-meter dash with a time of 7.68 seconds and the women’s 60-meter hurdles event with 8.60 seconds.

Cameron Franklin took first overall in the men’s 400-meter dash with 49.96 seconds while Seth Dabb finished right behind him in second place with a time of 49.98 seconds.



Larissa Dabb took first in the women’s 400-meter dash with a finish time of 57.33 seconds and Ella Hopper took second with 57.81 seconds. Becky Swanson-Lowder rounded out the top five for the Wolverines, placing fifth with a time of 1:01.25.

Everlyn Kemboi, Mazzie Melaney, and Madison Flippence, respectively, swept the women’s 3,000-meter run. Kemboi finished with a time of 9:24.62, Melaney finished with a time of 9:42.01, and Flippence finished with a time of 9:54.50.

Habtamu Cheney, Max Mahon, Joel Mendez, and Kale Sharp, respectively, gave the Wolverines another sweep in the men’s 5,000-meter run. Cheney finished with a time of 14:23.24, Mahon finished with 14:47.08, Mendez finished with 14:55.76, and Sharp finished with 15:05.20.

Aaron Johnson gave the Wolverines another event win in the men’s long jump with a distance of 7.64 meters (25’0.75’’).

Kelsi Oldroyd won the women’s long jump with a distance of 5.67 meters (18’7.25’’). Paige Young took third with a distance of 5.38 meters (17’8’’) and Krista Farley finished in fourth place with a distance of 5.36 meters (17’7’’) to round out the fifth spot.

The Wolverines will next compete at the Washington State Invitational from Thursday, Feb. 2, to Saturday, Feb. 4, in Pullman, Washington. The Wolverines will also compete at the Utah State Speed and Power Meet from Saturday to Monday, Feb. 6, in Logan, Utah. To follow for results, visit gouvu.com.

