Health & Wellness

Wolverine Weekly Season 2 | Episode 4 See you next Semester!

By Logan Topham
Alison Juarez
Rio White
Chase Hughes
Ricky Cervantes
|
1 min read
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Apr 18, 2026, 5:17 PM MST |
Last Updated 1h 46m ago

As the semester comes to a close, join Ali Juarez and Chase Hughes for the final episode of Wolverine Weekly. From inspiring acts of service to exciting campus events, this episode highlights the moments that brought the UVU community together. In this episode: Students participate in the American Red Cross Blood Drive, showing how one donation can save lives UVU Symphony Orchestra presents An Evening for Ukraine in support of culture and community The EverGREEN campaign reaches $254 million to support student success and scholarships A look into ancient history at the Herculaneum Papyri conference Sports updates featuring performances from baseball, softball, and golf Upcoming campus events, including performances, showcases, and a presidential farewell As finals week approaches, we’re cheering on all Wolverines to finish the semester strong. Thank you for being part of Wolverine Weekly this year. Stay connected, and we’ll see you next semester.

Logan Topham Admin More by Logan Topham
Alison Juarez Author More by Alison Juarez
Rio White Author More by Rio White
Chase Hughes Author More by Chase Hughes
Ricky Cervantes Admin More by Ricky Cervantes
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