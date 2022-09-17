“Stress Less” with UVU

Stop taking medicine to treat those stress headaches! The Stress Less Program is available to all UVU students. Photo by Joshua Sperry.

UVU provides a Stress Less program for students who want to find out where their stress is coming from, and how to better manage it.

No one has ever called “starting a new semester” relaxing. Weekly quizzes and daily assignments added to an already busy schedule are anything but easy. However, UVU offers many resources to support you through school and your life outside of it.

The Learning Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has stated, “college students commonly experience stress because of increased responsibilities, a lack of good time management, changes in eating and sleeping habits, and not taking enough breaks for self-care.”

In Utah Valley, we are not exempt from stress and its consequences, so UVU offers the Stress Less program to assist students with their needs.

The UVU Wellness website states, “Stress Less is a 5-week one-on-one stress management program that provides participants with resources to help them survive the stresses that come with a busy life.”

The website further explains that this program provides simple information that helps each participant find out where their stress is coming from and how to manage it. Participants will also learn effective ways to help change how they think about their stresses.

Each Stress Less session offers unique help in accomplishing these goals. The first week teaches about the different types of stress: the good and bad, the acute and chronic, and the differences between major and minor stresses. The second session is a discussion on time management and appropriate goal setting. This can help students better balance school, work, social life, and more. The third session helps students identify negative self-talk and provides methods to change this behavior. The fourth session helps students develop better communication skills and teaches them how to better manage conflict. The final session helps students create healthy eating and exercise habits.

According to UVU’s Wellness website, the Stress Less Program costs 25 dollars for five sessions over the course of five weeks, financial waivers are available for struggling students. For more information, visit the Wellness Center in the Student Life Building (SL 211) to sign up for the Stress Less program so you can learn how to better manage your stress while creating healthy habits.