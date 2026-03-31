UVU graduate Caleb Furnell competes in his first Olympics

UVU graduate Caleb Furnell competed in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. He was one of three push athletes on the four-man U.S. bobsled team, and this was the first Olympics he competed in.

Furnell graduated from UVU in 2024 with a degree in exercise science. His sports played a major role in his time at the university, where he specialized in sprints on UVU’s track and field team. He credits his professors and teammates for playing a large role in what eventually led him to the Olympics stage.

During high school and his time at UVU, Furnell competed in track and field, and got into the sport of bobsledding because a friend recommended it. He competed in a combine in Salt Lake City called Slide of Glory. After that, he was able to compete in other competitions and eventually try out for the Olympics.

Furnell shared that getting into the Olympics was a long process, and with this being his first Olympics, he was nervous. He stated that: “[I knew that] as long as I didn’t make any silly mistakes, I knew that performing is just as I’ve done all season. After the first heat, the nerves settled, and I could enjoy the competition at that point.”

The USA bobsled team at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy | Photo by Viesturs Lacis

His team placed 11th overall in the four-man bobsled event. Furnell expressed that he felt that his team should have finished higher but was grateful for the opportunity to compete.

Furnell’s message for UVU students is: “UVU was a great experience for me and has led to some great opportunities. Trust in the process and good things will happen.” His story shows that unexpected opportunities can change your life and lead you to better places.