Iftar dinner at UVU: An enlightening experience and celebration of Islamic culture

Editors Note: Update to fix minor grammatical errors and formatting issues.

For about a month every year, Muslims worldwide observe Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and a period of fasting and reflection. On Feb. 24, 2026, UVU hosted an Iftar dinner to encourage those of various faiths to attend and learn more about Muslim culture.

The Interfaith Council at UVU, composed of individuals of various religious backgrounds, aims to build bridges between different beliefs. UVU is home to students of many faith traditions, including Christian, Jewish or Pagan. The council provides events for UVU students and faculty that show that the similarities between these faiths are greater than the differences.

The event took place in Roots of Knowledge, where multiple tables were arranged, each hosted by a Muslim representative. Each table also included attendees from diverse religious and cultural backgrounds to encourage discussion.

The event was hosted by the Interfaith Council and sponsored by the Emerald Hills Institute, a Utah-based nonprofit dedicated to community enrichment. At the beginning of the evening, attendees received a short presentation from council members outlining their mission and the purpose behind hosting the Iftar gathering. The UVU Interfaith Council, which works to increase awareness between different faiths at UVU. | Photo Credit: UVU Marketing

Guests also learned more about Ramadan, one of the most sacred months in Islam. The month is intended as a period of spiritual reflection, encouraging individuals to focus on faith, discipline and personal growth.

Observers of Ramadan participate in daily practices such as prayer, gaining knowledge and reciting the Qur’an. They strive to avoid gossip, anger and other distractions that may interfere with their goal of self-improvement. Most notable is their observance of daily fasting, with meals limited to Suhur before sunrise and iftar after sunset.

As the sun began to set at approximately 6:12 p.m., attendees gathered in anticipation of breaking the fast together. The shared meal marked not only the end of a day of fasting for Muslim participants, but also the beginning of a deeper understanding among everyone present.

What was initially an event for filling stomachs ended up filling minds with knowledge, clarity and connection.