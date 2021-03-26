UVU fights back to earn draw with Seattle U

The Utah Valley women’s soccer game against Seattle U ended in a 2-2 draw on Thursday, March 25.

UVU moves to 7-4-3 on the season and 6-2-2 in conference play, as they are currently in third place in the WAC. SU moves to 8-3-2 on the season and 7-1-2 in the WAC, as they take over first place in the conference.

This game was the first time that the Wolverines played SU since losing the WAC championship game to the Redhawks last year. The rematch came in cold and rainy conditions.

UVU had possession for much of the first half but missed out on some chances to score. Despite not having much possession in the first half, SU was able to take advantage of their chances and get a header in the 35th minute of the game to take a 1-0 lead. The Wolverines finished with five shots and two shots on goal, that were both saved by SU. The Redhawks had four shots and three shots on goal in the first half.

In the second half, redshirt sophomore Jenna Shepherd was called for a foul that led to a penalty kick for SU. The Redhawks scored a goal off of the kick in the 54th minute of the game to take a 2-0 lead.

Shepherd was able to score a goal in the 69th minute of the game to help the Wolverines pull within one with a score of 2-1. In the 88th minute, Shepherd scored another goal off an assist from redshirt junior Sadie Brockbank to tie the game at two. Neither team was able to score in the final two minutes of regulation, and the game went to overtime.

Neither team scored in the first overtime. In the second overtime, the Wolverines had some late opportunities, but they were unable to finish the plays to put away the game. After the second overtime, the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

For the game, the Wolverines ended with 13 shots and five shots on goal. Shepherd finished with two goals, and redshirt senior goalkeeper Isabel Jones-Dawe finished with two saves. SU finished the game with six shots and five shots on goal.

The Wolverines’ next game will be a rematch at home against the Redhawks on Saturday, March 27, at 12 p.m. MT. The game will be aired on the WAC Digital Network.