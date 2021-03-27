Gone Dancin’ | QF S3 Ep7
- News and Notes: Bridger and Nathan run through all of the news coming out of Wolverine country. Women’s basketball loses to No. 1 Stanford in their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance and the NCAA is called out for providing unequal weight rooms for the women’s tournament.
- Women’s Basketball: Senior staff writer Nathan Jackson (@NathanJ131) joins the show to recap the women’s basketball loss to Stanford in March Madness, and recaps what was a historical season for the Wolverines.
- What’s Next: Bridger and Nathan look ahead to women’s soccer matches with Seattle U and the WAC women’s volleyball tournament next week.
Subscribe To This Podcast!
Anchor: https://anchor.fm/uvurevu
ApplePodcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-office-hours/id1436376268?mt=2&uo=4
GooglePodcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy82ZDBmMGIwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5VNlQtFGtRTIyvmwdEZu9z
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/anchor-podcasts/the-office-hours
Credits:
Hosts: Bridger Beal-Cvetko (@BealBridger) and Nathan Farmer (@ylf__)
Editing and Mixing by: Ethan Young
Music by: Ethan Young
Designed by: Ysabel Berger
Original Air Date: 03/27/2021
Ethan Young has a great love for digital audio, music, and learning. He is currently the Executive Producer for the podcasts at the UVU Review. Ever since he started working with the UVU Review fall of 2018, he has been excited to get a deeper look into journalism.