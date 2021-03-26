UVU ranked no. 1 in the state for alumni earnings

According to GradReports, UVU offers students and alumni the best bang for your buck in the state.

In a ranking of Utah’s colleges and universities, UVU edged out the University of Utah and BYU in Salary Score. The score is a metric used by GradReports to gauge the value of a college education using the median salary of recent graduates.

With a Salary Score of 67.4 out of 100, UVU ranks above the national median in the metric. The University of Utah is second in the state at 66.57, with BYU coming in third at 60.53.

UVU also has the third-lowest tuition of the nine eligible schools, only behind Dixie State and BYU.

“UVU provides our students with many learning opportunities that develop career-ready skills, such as undergraduate research, internships, and community engagement programs. These programs really help our students prepare for success post-graduation,” said Wayne Vaught, provost and vice president of Academic Affairs.

For staff at the school, the high ranking is a testament to UVU’s mission to provide an affordable education while still ensuring that graduates get off on the right foot.

Senior Staff Writer Isaac is a junior studying journalism and political science. He enjoys all the cliché stuff, like movies, video games, music and pizza.