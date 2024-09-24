Utah Valley dominates Weber State 5-0 in back-to-back shutout games

Nixan Jackson has had an excellent season, recording two goals tonight. Photo by: UVU Marketing

The Utah Valley Women’s Soccer team (5-4-1) returned home after a three-game road trip to host the Weber State Wildcats (1-7-3) Thursday night at Clyde Field in a dominant 5-0 shutout performance.

“I’m happy that we’ve stacked two wins on top of each other,” head coach Chris Lemay said. “And I’m really happy that we’ve stacked two shutouts on top of each other as well.”

This is the third time in just one year the Wolverines have recorded back-to-back shutout wins.

The Wolverines dominated on all sides ending the game with 19 total shots, 12 on target, and seven assists as a team. They were nearly perfect on the defensive side of the ball.

Nixan Jackson was a key part of Utah Valley’s dominance, scoring the first two goals of the game. Greta Davis led the Wolverines in assists with two and Mia Owens had a busy night recording one goal and one assist.

The Wolverines recorded a season-high seven assists

“We’ve been focusing on getting dangerous service into the box,” Lemay said. “And tonight, the fact that we had committed runs was really good.”

Through the first 15 minutes of the game, Utah Valley was controlling the pace and was able to get a couple of early shots on goal.

Jackson was the first goal scorer of the night after the Wolverines were rewarded with a corner as Kate Shirts sent one in the box that was headed and bounced around until Haley Funn fired a shot on goal and Jackson cleaned it up.

Just four minutes later Jackson got her second goal of the night notching her first brace this season giving the Wolverines an early 2-0 lead.

Utah Valley didn’t stop attacking and scored once again In the 36th minute as Sadie Beardall threaded a needle through the box and found Quincy Bonds for another Wolverines goal.

UVU had a comfortable 3-0 lead heading into the locker room.

Just seconds into the half, Weber found a crease in the defense and fired a shot toward the goal that narrowly hit the crossbar.

In the latter minutes of the second half, Utah Valley continued to keep their foot on the pedal scoring on two chances toward the net.

Davis connected with both Owens and Ashley Garcia on consecutive attacks towards the box capping a phenomenal 5-0 run to close the game.

Utah Valley recorded just its third win in program history against the Wildcats.

