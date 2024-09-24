Utah Valley wins third straight to close out non-conference play

Ruby Hladek dribbling ball Photo by: UVU Athletics

The Utah Valley Women’s Soccer team (6-4-1) headed back on the road to face San Diego State University (2-5-1) in its last non-conference matchup of the year.

In the past three games, the Wolverines have outscored their opponents 12-2.

Everything has been clicking on all cylinders of the pitch for UVU. Faith Webber has proceeded with her dominance scoring and assisting on four goals throughout this win streak.

Ashley Garcia and Quincy Bonds have both found the back of the net combining for five points including an assist from Bonds.

“A key piece to our success is the fact we have found a lot of different goal scorers,” head coach Chris Lemay said. “We have been reliant heavily on Faith and she’s going to continue to score goals but it’s good that other people have stood up and hit the back of the net. “

The Wolverines got off to a hot start against the Aztecs scoring within the first ten minutes of the game. This is the third straight time Utah Valley has struck first by scoring within the first 15 minutes or less.

It was Webber who was able to find the back of the net first for the Wolverines after receiving a deflected pass from Kate Shirts giving UVU a 1-0 lead

It wasn’t until the 64th minute Utah Valley added to their lead, when Ruby Hladek found a wide-open Cortney Cobabe in the middle of the box who was able to finish it before the goalkeeper could get there as the Wolverines doubled their lead.

Utah Valley continued to capitalize on their momentum scoring back-to-back goals in just two minutes of each other.

Sarah Oyler scored her first goal of the season in the 75th minute when Mia Owens found Bonds from beyond midfield who then sent a perfectly placed through ball for Oyler to sneak past the goalkeeper.

Just a couple minutes later, Ashley Garcia collected a pass near the box from Jasmine Lim who was able to make a move on an Aztec defender and fire it into the back of the net, sealing the deal for the Wolverines.

Despite two late goals from the Aztecs, their efforts came up short and Utah Valley was able to close it out and secure its sixth win of the year and their third straight.

The Wolverines will now get a well-deserved, full week of rest before heading on the road to Stephenville, Texas to open conference play against Tarleton State.

This game will kick off Saturday, Sept. 28 at 11 A.M. MT. and can be streamed on ESPN+.

