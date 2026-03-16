Will Utah’s new congressional map affect UVU?

In 2018, Utah’s Proposition 4, an anti-gerrymandering law, was passed. The measure proposed the creation of a new congressional map designed by a third party and intended to prevent gerrymandering. The ballot measure barely passed with 50.34% of the vote, and since then, it has been the subject of legal challenges from its detractors.

Attempted repeal

In 2026, Utahns for a Representative Government, in partnership with the Utah Republican Party, launched a movement to repeal Prop 4. Many UVU students likely interacted with these campaigners and petition gatherers, as several of them were on campus in January and February 2026.

The movement sought to repeal Prop 4 by getting signatures from 8% of voters in at least 26 state Senate districts, the legal requirement for ballot initiatives in Utah. The movement ultimately succeeded after several months, on track to appear on the November ballot. Several members of the Republican party in Utah also attempted to appeal to the courts to overturn the new congressional map. These efforts failed, as the courts denied their motions.

Will the new map affect UVU?

The short answer is no, not directly in any case. The congressional map will fundamentally change how statewide representation functions in the state of Utah. At this time, there is not enough data to determine how Utah’s public universities will be affected by the new map.

Changes in congressional boundaries do not directly alter state funding structures, governance, tuition policy or campus programs. New laws may be proposed and passed that affect UVU, or there may be a push for additional college outreach in the state, but for the time being, students will unfortunately have to wait for clearer information.