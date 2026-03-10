PostGame Show Jan 29, 2026 | MatchPoint | UVU Review

Editor’s note: This post was updated on March 20 to correct the embed and tagging as well as provide a written editorial summary of the video content.

In the latest episode of Match Point, hosts Dante Najaro and Sheran Martinez break down Utah Valley University’s women’s basketball win over Tarleton State, highlighting a game that tested the Wolverines’ composure and execution.

After a strong start from UVU, momentum shifted in the first half as Tarleton State capitalized on defensive lapses to take a narrow edge. The Wolverines responded in the second half, with the third quarter serving as a turning point. Improved shot selection, stronger defensive positioning and increased intensity allowed UVU to regain control.

Late in the game, free throw shooting proved decisive. The Wolverines remained composed under pressure, converting key opportunities at the line as Tarleton State attempted to close the gap. Defensively, UVU limited key contributors like Shadesha Brackens while disrupting scoring opportunities in the paint.

The hosts also highlight standout performances from Ambry Blackham and Amanda Barello, whose scoring played a critical role down the stretch. While the win marks a step forward, Najaro and Martinez note that continued improvement in late-game decision-making and offensive aggression will be key moving forward.