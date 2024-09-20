UVU Soccer remains unbeaten with win over Lindenwood

Dribbling a ball past defender. Photo by: UVU Marketing

Utah Valley University’s men’s soccer team (5-2-0) rallied for a 2-1 comeback victory over Lindenwood University (3-1-3) on Monday night at Clyde Field, extending their impressive start to the season and remaining unbeaten at home.

After a scrappy 1-1 draw against Cal Poly on Sept. 13, the Wolverines continued their six-game home stand with a come-from-behind performance against Lindenwood, fighting hard to return to the win column.

The Wolverines fell behind early when Matteo Boasso scored for the Lions. Head coach Kyle Beckerman responded by making key substitutions, bringing on Omar Yehya and Isaac Emojong. It took just five minutes for Utah Valley to equalize, with true freshman Emojong finding the back of the net. The Wolverines sealed the victory later in the match, as captain Yehya netted a brace — one from a penalty kick and the other after an impressive solo run.

Utah Valley made six changes to the starting eleven, resting players like Yehya, Keith Wiley, and Emojong. The rotated lineup saw Naime Odeh, Issaka “Issa” Salifu, Diego Sanchez, Manuel Cordeiro, Nik Kizerian, and Nate Kovalick handed starts.

Beckerman explained his decision, saying, “The Florida trip took a lot out of us, with the humidity and two tough games. Coming back here, we had another tough one on Friday, so we just wanted to have a fresh lineup.”

Both sides got off to a slow start with neither able to show any promise early in the match, this game was up for grabs it just came down to who wanted it the most. In the 26th minute, Ethan Blake lobbed a ball to teammate Boasso who found himself with just enough space to get a shot off on goal, the ball hit off the side-post then into the back of UVU goalkeeper Ben Williams, and that put Lindenwood up 1-0 over the Wolverines.

But the Wolverines quickly shrug off that goal and responded within five minutes. In the 31st minute, Emojong controlled the ball off a failed corner, calmly beat two defenders, and fired a low, driven shot that slipped past the Lindenwood goalkeeper into the bottom left corner, leveling the game at 1-1. Isaac Emojong equalizes with his 4th goal of the season ?#GoUVU | #ValleyForged pic.twitter.com/A0ietiX6NM— UVU Men's Soccer (@UVUmsoc) September 17, 2024

These would be the only goals to come from the first half of the match, both sides head into the locker room with the game deadlocked at 1-1.

Right out of the break, Yehya beat an opposing defender along the end line and headed toward goal. He was then tripped up, and the referee awarded Utah Valley a penalty kick. Yehya stepped up and, calm and composed, slotted the ball into the net, sending the Lindenwood goalkeeper the wrong way and giving the Wolverines a 2-1 lead in the 51st minute.

Yehya’s goal tied Blake Frischknecht’s program record for scoring or assisting in seven consecutive games. .@OmarYehya00 clinical from the spot to give us the lead ???#GoUVU | #ValleyForged pic.twitter.com/lDUu711OqJ— UVU Men's Soccer (@UVUmsoc) September 17, 2024

To put the game to bed in the 85th minute, Yehya received a ball from Gilles Aurelien. Yehya stemming with confidence took the opposition defense on once again, beating his defender he cut onto his right foot blasting a shot front post right in front of the Lindenwood goalkeeper. The Wolverines are on a roll and take a commanding 3-1 lead to end the game. .@OmarYehya00 with an absolute ROCKET to ice the game! ??#GoUVU | #ValleyForged pic.twitter.com/8YLPJemTjT— UVU Men's Soccer (@UVUmsoc) September 17, 2024

Yehya commented on his second goal: “It was a really good pass from Aurelien. I love to get in behind and play direct. He played me into space, and running at the goal, I wanted the shot. It was a good finish, but it was just a really good ball from him.”

With this win, the Wolverines remain unbeaten in their 2024 season. Their next match is against No. 22 UC Santa Barbara. Catch the game on Thursday, Sept. 19, as the Wolverines are home once again. The match will also be streamed on ESPN+.

