Women’s Intercultural Engagement Program

Reading Time: < 1 minute

On today’s episode Natalie talks with the Director of the Women’s intercultural Engagement Program & Wee Care (previously known as the women’s success center) about their program here at UVU. Learn how anyone can get involved in this wonderful community and resource by going to their website or following them on Social media.

For more information on the Women’s Intercultural Engagement Program, check the links below:

