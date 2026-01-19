We Are Wolverines Season 1 – Episode 2 “Conflict Resolution with The Ombuds feat. Victoria Cruz”

By
Avatar for Logan TophamLogan Topham
1 min read
Updated Jan 26, 2:49 PM MST

Ever been curious about how to deal with interpersonal or intrapersonal relationships? Looking for tip working with conflict resolution? Look no further than the Ombuds. Who are the Ombuds? What do they do, and how can they help?

We welcome UVU’s Victoria Cruz to help us answer these questions and more. Ombuds Resources at UVU: Student Ombuds: Victoria Cruz, M.A. Email: Ombuds@uvu.edu Phone: (801) 863-8952 Location: SL 201 Website: https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&redir_token=QUFFLUhqbTlfTzhSWFhUQ002Zm5lSHh1d3pJZnJzUXlEZ3xBQ3Jtc0trQWhVcVZqcHBpcnFyOFdFdWEyTkFsekF2bTZ3RGV3SDNwMzJfR3N0LTlaMVVkN2Q1R3BnNk9XdF9sWm5IQ2dKemhFYWx3aHhWWkRqb2lxREZERzRtZ2hCU2lOZ205eTFEQUhpbUVmRjN0MFFEMUV6Zw&q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uvu.edu%2Fconflict-resolution%2Fombuds%2Findex.html&v=0IBYBRMWZuw

Avatar for Logan Topham
Logan Topham

Executive News Producer | PreMed Major

You May Also Like

More From Author

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments