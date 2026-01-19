We Are Wolverines Season 1 – Episode 2 “Conflict Resolution with The Ombuds feat. Victoria Cruz”

Ever been curious about how to deal with interpersonal or intrapersonal relationships? Looking for tip working with conflict resolution? Look no further than the Ombuds. Who are the Ombuds? What do they do, and how can they help?
We welcome UVU's Victoria Cruz to help us answer these questions and more. Ombuds Resources at UVU: Student Ombuds: Victoria Cruz, M.A. Email: Ombuds@uvu.edu Phone: (801) 863-8952 Location: SL 201 Website: https://www.uvu.edu/conflict-resolution/ombuds/index.html