Utah Valley University president Tuminez to step down in May

During Utah Valley University’s 2026 State of the University address on Tuesday, Jan. 14, President Astrid S. Tuminez announced she will step down from her role as president, marking the end of a tenure defined by significant growth in enrollment, graduation rates and student success.

Since Tuminez became president of UVU, the university has experienced substantial growth. Enrollment increased from 39,931 students at the start of her presidency to 48,669 students in fall 2025. UVU continues to educate more Utah residents than any other higher education institution in the state.

Student retention and graduation rates also saw notable improvements during Tuminez’s leadership. “The national average for retention is 60 percent,” Tuminez said. “We’re in the 70s.” Graduation numbers more than doubled over the past six years, increasing from 5,953 graduates in 2019 to 12,940 graduates in 2025.

In a Q&A section, Tuminez touched briefly upon the university’s prospects for the future, emphasizing the importance of students gaining experience from internships and “project-based learning…because today, employers are finding it very hard to find employees who know how to show up, how to collaborate, how to communicate.”

President Tuminez also brought up the significance of artificial intelligence in academia. She goes on to mention how AI is changing the scape of education, stating, “the way that knowledge is going to be generated is going to be different…and I think in the age of AI, where you need empathy and creativity…humanness. I think the university has to think about a strategy for that.”

Tuminez celebrated UVU’s multiple WAC titles baseball, men’s basketball, volleyball, and men’s and women’s track and field.

UVU was also awarded by the city of Orem for outstanding leadership in reserving natural resources. “All of our electricity on this campus is from a renewable source.” Tuminez said.

Tuminez also thanked the many donors, fundraising campaigns, and endowments. And once again, she emphasized a bright future because of the new, three-year bachelor’s degrees, “starting with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Emergency Services,” being implemented in 2026.

The President’s goodbye

Tuminez ended on a very personal note, sharing a picture of herself as a child.

“One of the things I was very scared of was typhoons,” she said. “I know that you’re all very familiar with storms this year”

President Tuminez then surprised the conference. “I don’t think I’m the same person from last year’s State of the University,” she said. “I want to announce today that I am leaving UVU.”

She confirmed that her departure will be effective May 1, 2026.

“I just want to tell you how my heart is filled with love and gratitude,” she said, before offering thanks to those closest to her. “I want to say thank you to my family.”

Tuminez shared a photograph of her family with the audience, followed by another photo of herself fishing in a river. “I’ve gone six times, and I haven’t caught a fish,” she joked.

She closed her remarks with a reflection on the enduring strength of the UVU.

“I think we need to remember that the flow of life always goes on,” she said. “I hope everybody here remembers what this university is about, that the momentum is tremendous, and it goes on without me. I just don’t know if your next president will be a dancer, but you can invite me back. This is our home, our collective home, and I hope it always will be a home for all of us. For that, I want to thank you and say how much I have loved every day here at UVU.”