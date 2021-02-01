Billie Eilish and Rosalía release enchanting new collab

Back in 2019, Rosalía tweeted a polaroid of her and Billie Eilish together in the studio, teasing a possible collaboration. Jan. 21, 2021 fans received a long-anticipated answer. Eilish and Rosalía released “Lo Vas a Olvidar,” a hypnotizing, bilingual single co-written by Eilish’s brother Finneas.

Can’t wait to finish our song ? compartir contigo en el estudio o verte ayer actuar me inspira sooo much, love you B pic.twitter.com/TxV3J7D1QQ — R O S A L Í A (@rosalia) March 10, 2019 Rosalía teased fans with a picture of her and Billie Eilish.

The mixture of swelling music and beautiful harmonies between Eilish and Rosalía create a heavenly atmosphere for the song, perfect for the show “Euphoria,” where it was featured on Jan. 24.

Eilish and Rosalía also released a music video created by award-winning director, Nabil, who has worked on videos for Nicki Minaj, John Legend, Travis Scott and the Arctic Monkeys. In the video, Eilish and Rosalía perform against a somber background and dramatic lighting that perfectly captures the dark mood of the song.

In an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe, Eilish discussed the anticipation for the new song. “This is like the longest lead-up on Earth. We wrote most of the song in January 2019. It’s been a long, long time.”

She also talked about her love for multicultural music. “A lot of it is Spanish, which I think is so important,” she said. “When we were writing the song, I remember her [Rosalía] saying something like it should be in English, and I said it should be in Spanish, it’s so beautiful,” Eilish said. “I always loved music that isn’t in English … I’ve been really intrigued by it pretty much my whole life. There’s so many Russian songs I like, and Spanish and French.”

Eilish explained her experience singing in a language she doesn’t speak. She said she didn’t know what she was saying, but was taught pronunciation by Rosalía.

“She was coaching me through it. [It] opened up a whole new world of thinking.”

“Lo Vas a Olvidar” is a duet that was definitely worth the wait. It’s a subdued, soft piece, carried by both the singer’s iconic and strong voices. Through simplistic yet powerful music, the two perfectly craft a tale of lost love. The track is a somber piece that will leave fans wanting more collaborations from the two.

Check out the new song and video here: