Wolverines split conference series with Tarleton State after 70-62 loss

The Wolverines now sit in third place in the WAC standings, behind Grand Canyon and UT Rio Grande Valley. (Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics)

The Utah Valley men’s basketball team lost to Tarleton State on Saturday, Jan. 30, by a final score of 70-62.

The Wolverines and the Texans split their two game series 1-1 after UVU won the previous matchup on Jan. 29.

UVU trailed 31-24 in the first half. The Wolverines struggled to make shots from deep, shooting 17% from three. The team also struggled from the free throw line going 5-of-10. The Wolverines turned the ball over eight times leading to 10 points off of turnovers for TSU. UVU’s interior defense was strong in the first half as they had seven blocks and held TSU to 41% shooting from the field. The Texans were able to take advantage of open shots from the perimeter, though, shooting 5-of-7 from three.

At the end of the first half, senior guard Jamison Overton suffered an arm injury after a fastbreak dunk. He left the game and never returned to play in the second half. Overton had eight points and five rebounds in the half. Redshirt sophomore Fardaws Aimaq had five points, six rebounds and three blocks in the first half.

The Wolverines shot 39% from the field in the second half and improved their outside shooting by going 38% from behind the arc. UVU was also able to take better care of the ball by only turning it over four times in the half. Despite improving on some things that the team struggled with in the first half the Wolverines were unable to come back falling by a final score of 70-62.

For the game the Wovernies shot 43% from the field and 32% from three. The team was able to get to the free throw line and shoot 27 free throws but the Wolverines struggled to take advantage by only shooting 59% from the line. TSU shot 56% from beyond the arc and 45% for the game.

Junior guard Trey Woobury led the team in scoring with 13 points and did most of his scoring from the free throw line by making seven of eight attempts. Woodbury also led the team in assists with five. Aimaq continued his dominant rebounding with 16 boards and added nine points and five blocks.

The Wolverines fall to 6-7 on the season and 4-1 in conference play. The team’s upcoming road series against Chicago State has been canceled and the team’s next scheduled game is Friday, Feb. 12 at home against Dixie State. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. MDT and the game will be aired on the WAC Digital Network and ESPN 960 AM.