Utah Valley claims victory over tough WAC competitor Seattle U

Utah Valley took to the field with high energy, beating Seattle U 4-1 in their match on Saturday. The rival teams opened the game with a fair bit of back-and-forth before SU scored the first goal of the game in the 16th minute.

Sophomore midfielder Heather Stainbrook responded with a solid corner kick into the box, equalizing the score and pressuring the Redhawks. Stainbrook maintained her hot streak with a second goal in the 41st minute of play — giving the Wolverines the advantage, 2-1.

“I feel like we’ve been knocking on the door and have been on the brink of breaking through and today we got that,” said UVU head coach Chris Lemay. “I loved the reaction of our team after we went one goal down. They didn’t put their heads down and didn’t quit and just kept to our game plan and stayed positive.”

UVU junior Julianna Carter assisted Stainbrook in the next goal that gave the Wolverines a 3-1 lead. SU attempted to gain speed in a surge down field, but lost the ball to Carter once again, passing to forward Sadie Brockbank, who scored the final goal of the game.

UVU took the win, 4-1, and outshot the Redhawks 15-11, including a 9-8 advantage on goal. Stainbrook led the Wolverines with six shots and a team-best three on the frame. Goalkeeper Isabel Jones-Dawe also had a solid game, collecting six saves at the box and leading the UVU defense.

The win improves UVU to 8-4-3 overall and 7-2-2 in WAC play, and SU fell to 8-4-2 overall and 7-2-2 in league play.

The Wolverines will take to the field again, this time in the Windy City to take on Chicago State. The games will be aired live on the WAC Digital Network. The kickoffs will begin respectively on Thursday, April 1 at 11 p.m MT and Saturday, April 3 at 10 a.m. MT.

