A Queens Gambit | QF S3 Ep2

17 hours ago Ethan Young

A Queens Gambit – QF S3 Ep2

  1. Women’s Basketball: COVID strikes again
  2. Men’s Basketball: UVU loses to St. John’s on the road. Fardaws Aimaq injury and preview of games against Tarleton State.
  3. Baseball & Softball: BYU releases schedule for baseball and softball, including five games against UVU.
  4. Wrestling: UVU Round Robin Invitational results.
  5. Volleyball: Win over Idaho State in exhibition. First two conference games canceled due to COVID-19.
  6. Cross Country: Women finish 3rd at Dixie State Invitational with three runners in the top 10. Men finish 4th.
  7. Men’s Soccer: Green & White scrimmage scheduled for Saturday at 9 am, regular season kicks off on February 6.
  8. Men’s Golf: Head coach Chris Curran announces the signing of Ethan Efford.
  9. NFL Championship Weekend: What were the Packers thinking???
  10. Picks of the Week: Bridger and Nathan discuss what they’re looking forward to this next week in Utah Valley Athletics.

Subscribe To This Podcast!
Anchor: https://anchor.fm/uvurevu
ApplePodcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-office-hours/id1436376268?mt=2&uo=4
GooglePodcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy82ZDBmMGIwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5VNlQtFGtRTIyvmwdEZu9z
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/anchor-podcasts/the-office-hours

Credits:
Hosts: Bridger Beal-Cvetko (@BealBridger) and Nathan Farmer (@ylf__)
Production, Editing, and Mixing by: Ethan Young
Designed by: Ysabel Berger
(Original Air Date: 1/26/2021)

More Stories

Turnovers an issue as Wolverines fall to St. John’s in Big Apple

3 days ago Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Wolverines finish second behind Wyoming at UVU Round Robin Invitational

3 days ago Nathan Farmer

Wolverines sweep Idaho State in exhibition

5 days ago Ryan Miller

Weekend Sweep | QF S3 Ep1

6 days ago Ethan Young

Wolverines win second straight against Seattle U

1 week ago Ryan Miller

Wolverines sneak past Redhawks in overtime, 93-92

2 weeks ago Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.