A Queens Gambit – QF S3 Ep2
- Women’s Basketball: COVID strikes again
- Men’s Basketball: UVU loses to St. John’s on the road. Fardaws Aimaq injury and preview of games against Tarleton State.
- Baseball & Softball: BYU releases schedule for baseball and softball, including five games against UVU.
- Wrestling: UVU Round Robin Invitational results.
- Volleyball: Win over Idaho State in exhibition. First two conference games canceled due to COVID-19.
- Cross Country: Women finish 3rd at Dixie State Invitational with three runners in the top 10. Men finish 4th.
- Men’s Soccer: Green & White scrimmage scheduled for Saturday at 9 am, regular season kicks off on February 6.
- Men’s Golf: Head coach Chris Curran announces the signing of Ethan Efford.
- NFL Championship Weekend: What were the Packers thinking???
- Picks of the Week: Bridger and Nathan discuss what they’re looking forward to this next week in Utah Valley Athletics.
Credits:
Hosts: Bridger Beal-Cvetko (@BealBridger) and Nathan Farmer (@ylf__)
Production, Editing, and Mixing by: Ethan Young
Designed by: Ysabel Berger
(Original Air Date: 1/26/2021)
