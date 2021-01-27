Orem Public Library offers Wi-Fi hotspots for checkout

The Orem library is offering relief to low income families who are in need of a stable Wifi connection. (Photo credit: Isaac Robinson)

The Orem Public Library is now offering Wi-Fi hotspots for low-income families who might not have access to the internet.

As part of grant funding via the CARES Act, the library has begun offering these for checkout by any Orem residents. In order to take advantage of this new service, patrons need to be current library card holders.

Library director Charlene Crozier said of the program, “We’ve wanted to do it for a long time. As long as we can afford them, we’ll use them.”

Currently, the library has enough funding to keep the program going through June 2021.

As many UVU classes have moved online for the time being, the availability of these hotspots can be a new resource for students. While some students rely on the internet access offered on campus, this will allow them to do online coursework from their homes.

The hotspot program is primarily being used to encourage digital inclusion, and the availability of hotspots will give internet access to more people who might not otherwise be able to access it. While most parks in Orem already have Wi-Fi service, COVID-19 and the onset of winter have put restrictions on park usage.

Each hotspot, when checked out, will come with all the cords and setup instructions. They are also safe under the Children’s Internet Protection Act, and will filter out questionable material automatically.

For more information, residents can check with the Orem Library circulation desk or contact them at (801) 229-7050.

