Wolverine Bingo sells out as student win grand prizes

Wolverine Bingo sold out as UVUSA continues the tradition of giving away prizes ranging from laundry care packs, to pressure cookers, to a garage parking year pass.

The first round of winners and their prizes include; Haylee Scofield, who won a laundry care pack, Miriam Rodriquez, who won cleaning supplies prize pack, and Nicole Peret, who won a weighted blanket. These prizes were all donated courtesy of the UVU Care Hub.

The second round of winners and their prizes include; Ethan Morgan, who won an Ipad and Airpods, Kallie Hansen, who won a Pebble Ice Machine, Chloe Neilson, who won a 43’ TV, Allie Earl, who won a Ninja Blender set, and Dylan Jacobson won the Grand Prize the year-long parking garage parking pass.

According to the UVU Reviews Records, the Wolverine Bingo event has been going on for seven or more consecutive years. Student Body President Lexi Soto said she was excited to continue this UVU tradition. “This tradition of Wolverine Bingo brings out so many emotions. It’s intense, fun and competitive and I love that we can always expect this event to sell out because it’s [one that] students love,” Soto stated..

Wolverine Bingo is a part of UVUSA’s week of welcome events. Still coming up is the Green Out Tailgate, Open Mic Night, and ending with the Green Out Dance.