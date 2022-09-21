Wellness for Wolverines | Season 2: Episode 4 | Growth Through Mindset

Welcome back to Wellness for Wolverines! This week, Jefferson is here to talk about the importance of a growth mindset, a tool and habit we can use to further our own wellness journeys. He talks about getting familiar with the word “yet,” and how that can give us a more solid foundation for our growth.



Wellness for Wolverines is a podcast by UVU students, for UVU students.



To keep up to date with all things UVU, be sure to give us a follow on Instagram and Twitter @uvureview



Subscribe to our Podcast!

Spotify!

Buzzsprout!

Senior Podcast Producer