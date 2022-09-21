Wellness for Wolverines | Season 2: Episode 4 | Growth Through Mindset

19 hours ago Meg McKellar
COVER ART: Two students ride by on a tandem bike. Overhead, text reads "Wellness for Wolverines"

Welcome back to Wellness for Wolverines! This week, Jefferson is here to talk about the importance of a growth mindset, a tool and habit we can use to further our own wellness journeys. He talks about getting familiar with the word “yet,” and how that can give us a more solid foundation for our growth.

Wellness for Wolverines is a podcast by UVU students, for UVU students.

