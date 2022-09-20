Utah Valley Rodeo results from Idaho State

Utah Valley University Wolverines rodeo team compete in The Great American Stampede Rodeo Hosted by Southern Utah University in Cedar City, Utah as part of the NIRA Rocky Mountain Region fall season on Friday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Jay Drowns, UVU Marketing)

The Utah Valley Rodeo recorded top finishers as they traveled to Pocatello, Idaho to take on Idaho State on Sep. 16-17. Wyatt Ahlstrom was the top finisher for the Wolverines, taking second in tie-down roping in addition to placing second in team roping along with Jace Hanks.

Overall, the Wolverines had two top-five finishes in tie-down roping, with Ahlstrom at second and Hayden Boren placing fourth. UVU Rodeo had one top-five finish in breakaway roping courtesy of Cashlyn English. The Wolverine’s final top-five finishes came in goat tying, as Skylee Draper came in fourth, and team roping as Hanks and Ahlstrom placed second.

UVU Rodeo next travels to Logan, Utah to take on Utah State at Cache County Fairgrounds. The event will take place on Sep. 23-24 and fans can follow updates on UVU Rodeo’s social media.

Included below are the full results from the event.

Tie Down roping – Wyatt Ahlstrom 2nd, Hayden Boren 4th, Bret Olsen 6th, Rhett Nebeker 10th,

Breakaway roping – Cashlyn English 5th, Montana Landis 9th, Sierra Duke 10th

Steer Wrestling – Sam Carson 7th, Hayden Born 8th

Goat Tying – Skylee Draper 4th, Hattie Cornia 6th, Maddie Roche 7th, Taylee Cornia 8th, Montana Landis 10th

Team Roping – Jace Hanks/Wyatt Ahlstrom 2nd, Cottar Deveraux 4th, Rhett Nebeker 6th, Quaide Matthews/Hayes Giles 8th, Eli Dansie 10th

Barrel Racing – Dallie Bastian 6th

Sports Editor and Senior Staff Writer Senior at Utah Valley University majoring in applied communications.