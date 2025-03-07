UVUSA Elections Results 2025-2026 

On March 6th, 2025, Kyle Cullimore was elected as Utah Valley University’s 2025-2026 Student Body President. After weeks of campaigns and promotion, his position and the three succeeding vice presidents were announced on @uvustudents Instagram live.

Cullimore, a junior majoring in Health Science, currently acts as UVUSA’s Vice President of Student Activities. UVU’s Student Body President automatically serves in many campus committees, including the President’s Council and UVU Board of Trustees. During his campaign, Cullimore promised more belonging, involvement, advocacy, feedback, and transparency from UVUSA.

Cullimore obtained 957 votes, beating out Cole Blackwell (669 votes) and Carter Olson (490 votes).

Miguel Mayora, a Junior majoring in Political Science, was elected as Vice President of Connection with 1170 votes, beating out Nyasha Paradzai (who got 742 votes).

Abbie Fisher, a Junior majoring in Psychology, will be UVUSA 2025-2026 Vice President of Academics. Fisher was the only woman candidate this year and promises that her strong background in research and higher education will contribute to UVU’s accessible education. Fisher got 1191 votes (more than 62% of the total).

Alex Stewart, a sophomore majoring in Healthcare Administration, was elected as Vice President of Student Activities (1247 votes), beating out Isaac Lehman (618 votes).

This election had a 8.25% voter turnout compared to 18.93% from last year. After a national election year, UVU voter turnout usually decreases. Remaining 2025-2026 cabinet positions will be filled later this year, and more information can be found on UVUSA’s website.