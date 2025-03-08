“We should see color and celebrate color”: Black History Month at UVU

Every year, UVU recognizes February as Black History Month as a time to celebrate Black people in our community and throughout history. Events on campus included a film series, artwork, social events and a basketball halftime show.

One particularly involved student in our community is Nyasha Gideon Paradzai. He is a finance student from Zimbabwe currently running for student government. We interviewed Paradzai, to understand his thoughts and perspective on Black History Month.

The importance of history

“It shouldn’t be a touchy subject to talk about slavery and its effects,” Paradzai says. “In fact, we should teach it so much that the new generation of children that we are bringing up understands how divisive, bad and ugly racism is and segregation is. And then we raise a better crop of leaders and human beings.”

Growing up in Zimbabwe, Paradzai had never celebrated Black History Month. Instead, he marked significant events like Independence Day. This holiday commemorates Zimbabwe’s liberation from British colonial rule in 1980.

This victory ended decades of systemic oppression, during which Black Zimbabweans were confined to back alleys, restricted to menial jobs and denied basic rights. With independence, Zimbabwe transitioned to being governed by those who had once been oppressed, creating a sense of national pride and resilience.

Like Zimbabwe, Utah also has a history of racial inequality. According to the African American Registry, the first settlers in Utah brought slaves and later pushed to legalize and regulate slavery. Once freed, many Black people emigrated from Utah and settled in California. Those that stayed and visited Utah could not vote, faced segregation and were often the target of violence. Even decades after the civil rights movement, the effects of redlining, discrimination and religious exclusion can be felt today.

On politics

When asked about the current political climate on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, Paradzai said that “It’s always easy to look at a law five years later and say, ‘That law didn’t work. Let’s scrape it,’” he said. Instead, he urged a more constructive approach. “What we should do five years later is to stop and say: ‘How can we make it better?’ not ‘How can we scrape it?’” He emphasized that legislation itself is often a form of compromise, highlighting the importance of refining policies over time rather than discarding them outright.

Conclusion

Paradzai’s reflections remind us that Black History Month is not just about acknowledging the past but about shaping the future. By recognizing the resilience and achievements of Black individuals, both globally and locally, UVU has an opportunity to foster a campus culture of inclusivity and understanding. As Paradzai aptly put it, “We should see color and celebrate color.” He also claimed, “It’s what you do with the color that is important.” His words challenge us to continue learning, celebrating and building a community where every story is valued, and every voice is heard.