Wolverines take over early, dominates UTEP 89-60

Dom Nelson going for a tough layup. Photo By: UVU Marketing

In their Division-I opener, Utah Valley (2-0) handled UTEP (1-1) in a controllable win, 89-60, at the UCCU Center on Saturday.

The Wolverines started on a complete tear in the first half, outscoring UTEP 15-0 within the first five minutes. At a rate of 75% shooting, UVU took the early advantage over the Miners’ 0-7 start from the field.

Foul trouble started early, which had a grip throughout the entire game.

Dominick Nelson made his presence known promptly. A 3-pointer followed by seamless jumpers captured precisely what he was there for.

What held UTEP together in the first half was Ahamad Bynum’s performance, leading the team with nine, including a 3-pointer as the Miners’ first field goal. UTEP shot at a shallow 25% within the first 20 minutes.

Tanner Toolson and Hayden Welling scored back-to-back threes to close out the first half, with the Wolverines leading 43-28.

The second half started with a strong performance by Ethan Potter, going 3-3 with six points, including a dunk.

Seven minutes into the half, an altercation broke out at the Wolverines’ baseline between a few players. Each team lost a starter to ejections, and five total players were sent out of the game.

Majer Sullivan and Carter Welling were ejected for leaving the bench, while Osiris Grady was ejected for his role in the altercation.

UTEP had two players ejected for fighting.

The Wolverines kept their composure while UTEP’s chemistry fell apart. Shooting a mere 1-9 after the scuffle, UVU capitalized on their downfall.

UVU’s previous game-leading scorer, Welling, went on a shooting spree, nailing two 3-pointers and a quick bucket.

UTEP remained strong from the charity stripe, shooting 86% at the line.

Nelson led the rest of the game strong for UVU. The Polk State transfer finished the game with 21 points and eight rebounds.

“We knew this game could set the tone for the rest of this season, and so that’s what we really wanted to do.”

As the team prepares for a month-long road stretch, head coach Todd Phillips believes in their success to carry on.

“That growth as a team and coming together is something that we saw tonight.”

The Wolverines head up to Grand Forks next week to take on North Dakota. The game starts at 11 a.m. MT on Thursday, Nov. 14th.