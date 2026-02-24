Chinese New Years is a centuries old tradition celebrated in communities all over the globe, but where does it come from and why does it still matter? Dr. Alex Yuan is a Professor of Chinese and Director of Chinese Studies at Utah Valley University, where he has taught since 2010 and brings more than 30 years of experience in Chinese language, literature, history, and culture. As a native Chinese scholar and experienced educator who specializes in Chinese cultural traditions and pedagogy, he would be especially well qualified to teach about Lunar New Year, its historical roots, customs, and modern celebrations. He explains all about it, and more can be found in his presentation in the Fulton Library archive found here: https://uvu.contentdm.oclc.org/digital/collection/RoKspeakers/id/134/rec/1
UVU Celebrates Chinese New Years with Dr. Alex Yuan
