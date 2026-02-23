Proposed UVUSA constitutional amendment would add a third Connection and Belonging Chair

Utah Valley University Student Association (UVUSA) is proposing a constitutional amendment to be voted on by all UVU students during the 2026-27 Student Council elections. This amendment, already passed by the Student Council, would add a third Connection and Belonging chair to UVUSA’s Connection branch.

According to UVUSA, the Connection branch, one of three branches under UVUSA’s Executive Council, has rapidly increased its events and workloads. To offset the demands currently held by two Connection and Belonging chairs, the amendment would add a third student leader.

Last fall, two Connection chairs planned and led eight university-wide events. UVUSA events, including Friendsgiving, Pumpkin Palooza and Speed Friending, have benefited thousands of students. With another Connection chair, rotating events will have stronger support. Additionally, the expanded Connection branch would implement more targeted programming to intentionally serve transfer students, nontraditional students and online students.

Student government documents state that if this amendment does not pass, the number of Connection branch events in future semesters might be reduced. The current Connection and Belonging co-chairs receive full in-state tuition scholarships for their efforts.

If passed by UVU’s student body, this amendment will take effect immediately. Students would be able to apply for three Connection and Belonging chair positions for the 2026-27 academic year.

Student Council candidates campaigning in UVU’s Hall of Flags | Photo by Brad Simmons

Voting for this amendment and for UVU’s upcoming Executive Council opens March 2 at 8 a.m. and closes March 5 at 5:00 p.m. For more information about the 2026-27 election, visit UVUSA’s election website.

An open forum about the proposed third Connection & Belonging Chair will be held on Thursday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. in SL 114. At this meeting, any student can ask questions and provide feedback before voting begins.