Cold-Weather Health Issues and Prevention

schedule 3 min read

Tissue box with virus graphics around it | Photo from Unsplash, Edited by Alondra Vargas

As the leaves change color, and temperatures drop across the Utah valley, students need to be prepared for the physical health challenges that accompany the fall and winter seasons. Temperature drops often coincide with a rise in respiratory illnesses while common colds and flu tend to spread more rapidly as students congregate indoors. From sniffles echoing through lecture halls, to the increased risk of flu outbreaks, colder weather brings a host of health concerns that can impact academic performance and overall well-being.

Viral infections can lead to low attendance rates and an overall decreased productivity. Things like the flu, while typically a minor nuisance, can be dangerous, since they have the potential to escalate into more harmful illnesses

Strep throat is another ailment that becomes more prevalent during colder months. This bacterial infection requires medical attention to prevent complications. Students should be vigilant about persistent sore throats, especially when accompanied by fever or difficulty swallowing.

The dry, cold air can also exacerbate asthma symptoms in affected individuals. Cold-induced asthma can cause wheezing, chest tightness, and difficulty breathing, potentially disrupting daily activities and study routines

Fortunately, there are several steps UVU students can take to protect their health during the colder months in accordance with the CDC’s guidelines regarding things like flu, strep, asthma, and other cold weather health concerns.

Get vaccinated: UVU’s Medical Services offers vaccinations for rapid covid, strep, and flue amongst other things, so take advantage of this service.

Practice good hygiene: Frequent handwashing, especially before eating and after being in public spaces, is crucial to stop rogue bacteria from spreading. Using hand sanitizer when soap and water isn’t available is also recommended. Consider keeping a travel bottle on hand.

Stay hydrated: Proper hydration supports immune function, so it is recommended that you carry a water bottle to classes and sip throughout the day. If this can’t be done for whatever reason, UVU has periodical drinking fountains that can be taken advantage of.

Dress appropriately: Layer clothing to stay warm when moving between heated buildings and the cold outdoors. Clothing made for winter weather is highly recommended; don’t forget hats and gloves for extra protection!

Maintain a healthy diet: Consuming a variety of fruits and vegetables to ensure you’re getting essential vitamins and minerals that support immune health is a great way to make sure you don’t unexpectedly find yourself bedridden during the cold months.

Prioritize sleep: Despite upcoming exams and the pressure to cram students hsould aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night. Maintaining a strong immune system heavily relies on receiving adequate rest.

Exercise regularly: Physical activity boosts immune function. Take advantage of UVU’s gym and other recreational facilities if you want to remain indoors, or make sure to bundle up tight as you pursue outdoor activities.

While prevention is the name of the game, it’s important to recognize when professional medical attention is needed. If you experience persistent high fever, difficulty breathing, or symptoms that worsen over time, don’t hesitate to visit UVU’s health center or your local or personal healthcare provider. Taking care of your physical health is an essential part of your wellbeing and academic success and therefore should not be neglected. By implementing preventive measures and staying attuned to your body’s needs, you can navigate the fall and winter seasons with resilience while maintaining your study habits and grades.

Related