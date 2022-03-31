Wolverine Softball goes 1-2 against Seattle University

The Utah Valley University softball team played WAC rivals Seattle University at home in Orem, Utah, with a double-header on Friday, March. 25, and a final game on Saturday, March. 26. The Wolverine’s lost Friday’s first game 8-4 and Saturday’s series finale 16-7, but they won Friday’s second game 9-1 by run-rule.

The Wolverines took a 1-0 lead early in game one when Kalena Shephard hit an RBI that plated runner Madison Carr. In the top of the third, however, the Redhawks caught speed and had seven runs, bringing the score to 7-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, Linnah Rebolledo recorded a groundout RBI that brought home Peyton Priggie and advanced Laynee Bentancur and Carr to second and third. The next play, Shephard hit a double to left center that plated both Carr and Bentancur, cutting the Redhawks lead to 7-4. But the Redhawks continued to apply pressure at bat and added another run in the top of the sixth. The Wolverine’s were unable to complete the comeback and dropped the first game of the series 8-4.

The Wolverines came out strong in game two and took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Carr stole home off a wild pitch to start the scoring, then Shepherd and Jaeden Barajas closed out the first with an RBI each.

The Wolverines continued to perform at bat throughout the game. Barajas added another RBI and Megan Gibbs followed with an RBI of her own, bringing the score to 5-0. Catching the Redhawks off guard, Gibbs dashed from third to steal home and extended the Wolverine’s lead to 6-0 in the bottom of the third.

The Redhawks tried to mount a comeback and managed to score a homerun in the top of the fourth, but they couldn’t keep up with the Wolverine’s offense. In the bottom of the fifth, Victoria Vazquez and Danyé Albritton both hit triples, which brought the score to 8-1, then Bentantacur added an RBI that plated Albritton and sealed a 9-1 victory for the Wolverines by run-rule.

Overall, Wolverine pitcher Katie Zuniga led the way defensively, holding the Redhawks to just one run and four hits, while Shepherd and Barajas each went 2-for-3 at the plate.

In Saturday’s rubber match, the Wolverines struggled despite a strong offensive performance. Leading the way for the Wolverines, Carr had two hits and two runs, and Shepherd and Mikaela Thomson drove in two runs each.

However, the Redhawks put on an impressive performance at the plate and had two five-run innings. The Wolverine’s couldn’t keep up with the Redhawks offense and fell 16-7 in the series finale.

The Wolverines go 1-2 against Seattle University, falling to 11-13 on the season and 2-4 in WAC play. They will be back in action Tuesday, March 29, against the University of Utah. The match begins at 12 p.m. MT and will take place at the Wolverine Softball Field in Orem, Utah.

Senior at Utah Valley University completing a B.S in English with interest in writing creative content about local sports, literature, film, and Utah culture