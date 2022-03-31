Wellness for Wolverines | Season 1: Episode 2



This week, we’re sitting down with Trevor Carter, the Program Director for UVU’s wellness program. Trevor fills us in about what the wellness program is and what it can offer students like you. Find out details about resources to help you succeed, get well, and thrive. The conversation ranged from mental health to sex ed, and also just the general stresses of being a college student. Listen in to learn more!



