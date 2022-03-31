Wellness for Wolverines | Season 1: Episode 2

14 hours ago Crystal Pugina


This week, we’re sitting down with Trevor Carter, the Program Director for UVU’s wellness program.  Trevor fills us in about what the wellness program is and what it can offer students like you.  Find out details about resources to help you succeed, get well, and thrive.  The conversation ranged from mental health to sex ed, and also just the general stresses of being a college student.  Listen in to learn more! 

Subscribe To This Podcast!
BuzzSprout: https://wellnessforwolverines.buzzsprout.com/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2YG2GsVUO45wp3wqzIXrvv

More Stories

Wolverine Buzz | Season 2: Episode 11

4 days ago Crystal Pugina

Wolverine Pack | Season 1: Episode 3

4 days ago Crystal Pugina

Wolverine Pack | Season 1: Episode 2

2 weeks ago Crystal Pugina

Wolverine Buzz | Season 2: Episode 10

2 weeks ago Crystal Pugina

Wellness for Wolverines | Season 1: Episode 1

2 weeks ago Crystal Pugina

Wolverine Buzz | Season 2: Episode 9

3 weeks ago Crystal Pugina

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.