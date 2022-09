Find the podcast on Spotify, Buzzsprout, or the UVU Review’s website!

This week, Meg sits down with UVU’s student body president, Lexi Soto. Lexi shares her experience at UVU so far, her opportunities to work with the student council, and plans for the future!

To stay up to date on all things UVU, give us a follow @uvureview on Instagram and Twitter!

Senior Podcast Producer