From New Delhi to the Navajo Nation: an international student’s journey of culture and community

On Sept. 6, 2025, Sameer Massey became the first international student to represent Utah Valley University (UVU) in the annual Navajo Nation Fair Parade in Window Rock, Arizona. Originally from New Delhi, India, Massey participated in a “life-changing” trip coordinated by UVU’s Native Excellence & Tribal Engagement (NETE) program.

During his first visit to the Navajo Nation, the largest Indigenous reservation in the United States, Massey described experiencing “love, kindness, motivation, warmth, resilience, and welcomeness.”

Every November the United States observes Native American Heritage Month to honor the contributions of Indigenous communities and to acknowledge the struggles and injustices they have faced. To recognize the month, Sameer Massey spoke with the UVU Review to reflect on what he learned from the Navajo, or Diné—as many preferred to be called—people.

“I come from a very cultured country. We speak more than 100 languages,” Massey explained. “Even if you have a sense of what a culture is, when you go to a completely different place, it is a whole different world. This [experience] was very astonishing and enlightening for me.”

The trip was made possible by UVU’s Native Excellence & Tribal Engagement and Honors programs. This cultural exchange included a sheep-butchering ceremony, a meeting with Navajo President Buu Nygren and other community gatherings. UVU students also participated in the Navajo Nation Parade and witnessed other festivities, including the Miss Navajo Nation Pageant.

UVU NETE and Honors Programs at the Navajo Nation Fair Parade on Sept. 6, 2025. | Photo Credit: UVU Native Excellence & Tribal Engagement

“[The Navajo people’s] most important values are not just family, but community, just how Utah Valley University stands for community, and not just specific groups of people.” Massey detailed several experiences of care and relationality during the trip. When the UVU students first arrived at the Navajo Nation, it was raining heavily. According to Massey, several Navajo community members immediately came out to help, offering canopies, food, and shelter. “Their compassion cannot be faked or bought. I come from a family that believes in feeding, and how feeding is an act of kindness.” Even though the Navajo Nation covers 27,000 square miles, it has fewer than a dozen grocery stores.

National Native American Heritage Month honors the “traditions, languages and stories of Native American and Alaska Native communities,” according to the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs. There are 574 federally recognized tribes, and about 7.4 million people identify as American Indian and Alaska Native, per U.S. Census Bureau data. Native-owned businesses are among the fastest growing in the country, contributing billions of dollars to the U.S. economy.

Advocacy to set aside time to recognize Indigenous groups dates to the early 20th century. Arthur C. Parker, a Cattaraugus Seneca historian, prompted the idea of later federal observations when he launched the Society of American Indians in 1911. In 1914 Red Fox James of the Blackfeet tribe rode 4,000 miles to urge President Woodrow Wilson to establish a national “Indian Day.” U.S. States began making their own observations throughout the rest of the century. Congress designated November as National American Indian Heritage Month in 1990. Since then, every November contains a variety of events that showcase indigenous heritage and history, including film screenings, festivals, storytelling events, public readings and community gatherings.

“I am an international student, and I didn’t even know who Native Americans were.” Massey said. “I took a leap of faith to go and learn about Native American culture. I was the first international student there to represent UVU at the Navajo Parade.”

The second largest tribe (by population) in the U.S., the Navajo live across Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico. “I was so happy to open this door for people who don’t know Native Americans…this is a month to realize how resilient their generation is.”

UVU students cooking with the Diné community | Photo Credit: UVU Native Excellence & Tribal Engagement

Utah is home to several indigenous populations, including eight sovereign nations and 79,000 individuals. To celebrate Native American Heritage month, Massey wants to “learn more about their history, because I want to know how these people survived after so many struggles.”

Roughly 30% of homes on the Navajo Reservation lack running water, and 32% lack electricity, products of historic neglect and displacement. In 2023 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the federal government holds no “affirmative duty” to secure water for the Navajo Nation. Despite continual environmental contamination, only 12 hospitals care for the 400,000 Diné citizens.

Speaking about Native American Heritage Month, Massey called for greater awareness and recognition of indigenous heritage. “UVU should take part in learning about native culture and acknowledge them…UVU has everyone under their wings. Native Americans are one of them,” he said.

UVU’s Native Excellence & Tribal Engagement program (NETE), located in LA 111, hosts a powwow every November. This year it will be hosted on Nov. 21-22, 2025, at the UCCU Center. The program’s stated mission includes serving “all students, staff, faculty, and community members from Native American, Indigenous, and First-Nation backgrounds.”

(Left to right): Shannon Addison, Justin Allison, Tennille Canyon, and Liyah Bahe | Photo by Jeff Quispe

Massey felt the love from the NETE and UVU Honors Program during his trip. “I did not know there was such a thriving program at UVU for the excellence for native students. These people, including the director, Justin Allison, and the coordinators, Tenille Canyon and Shannon Adison, dedicate so much to the development of native students…very few programs in this university take care of their students and make a family bond like Native Excellence and Honors does.” Massey admires the opportunities NETE and UVU’s Honors Program give to their students. After forming strong relationships with the Honors Program’s directories, Kate McPherson and Tiffany Nez, Massey urges other students to get involved with them.

One of the most memorable moments of the trip was when UVU participated in the 77th Annual Navajo Parade, themed “Strength and Resilience: Celebrating the Spirit of the Navajo Women.” To participate, UVU students woke up before 5 a.m. and walked about two miles on Highway 264, the parade route. It was a hot day, but no one got tired. “We didn’t even notice when the two miles ended.” Massey noted. He was honored to give out UVU swag and school supplies to the Navajo children, which will help them with their education.

“Representing UVU was life changing,” Massey said. “The way the people cheered for us, and the love they showed was crazy, overwhelming, and so emotional…I was so happy that I could make it.” For a minute, Massey’s experience didn’t even feel real, and Tiffany Nez, UVU’s Honors Program assistant director, had to check up on him. “This was a big thing,” Massey continued. “I never thought I would be in a situation like this. I was so thankful to God that I could make it.”

Native Excellence Students at the annual Navajo Nation Fair Parade in Window Rock, AZ | Photo Credit: UVU Native Excellence & Tribal Engagement

Moving forward, Massey wants to help other students—especially international students—discover opportunities to connect, learn, and unite with the rich cultures around them. “I was the first international student to represent UVU at the Navajo Parade. I want to open this door for others who don’t know Native Americans. Massey added “Step out of your comfort zone and never let being an international student hold you back. Instead, let it fuel you. Let it push you into new spaces, new opportunities, and new challenges so you can rise and reach the pinnacle of success.”

This is a month to realize how resilient their generation is.” From New Delhi to the Navajo Nation, Sameer Massey’s journey reflects the power of community, resilience, and cultural connection. UVU Honors students at the Navajo Nation | Credit by: UVU Native Excellence & Tribal Engagement

Massey’s advice for freshman students is “Never treat UVU as just a four-year college journey—treat it as a time to gain as many skills as possible from different departments and experiences. Always be involved as a student. I’m truly grateful that in my very first semester at UVU, I had the opportunity to get involved deeply. I was blessed to become a club ambassador and serve students who have incredible determination and charisma in building strong clubs on campus. I also became part of the UVU Review as a social media intern, which gave me valuable real-world experience. Interviewing influential leaders like President Astrid Tuminez and sharing important information with students taught me the value of care, comfort, and transparency—especially when the campus community needed it most.”