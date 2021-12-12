Campus Police Reports for 11/15-11/19

For those students who wonder what kind of crimes may occur on campus, here are the crime reports from Nov. 11 to Nov. 19.

The first report of the week on Nov. 11 was a burglary and occurred at 2:15 a.m. in the Utah Valley Student Life; it concluded with a Cleared Adult Arrest. This is an offense that is solved for crime reporting purposes when at least one person is arrested or charged with the commission of the offense. They are then turned over to the court for prosecution.

The second reported crime, trespassing, happened on the same day and occurred at 6:29 p.m. This took place in the UV General Plant and was closed to further investigation.

The third and final reported crime of the week, disorderly conduct, occurred on Nov. 19 at 5:36 p.m. at the UVU Gunther Technology building. The report is still active, which means that there isn’t an arrest warrant out but the case isn’t necessarily closed.

If you are ever in need of police assistance call 801-863-5555, the campus police can be located on campus at Gunther Technology, Room 311. Or email [email protected] if you want to report an incident. The police are also available to walk students to their cars if they’re feeling uncomfortable or unsafe.