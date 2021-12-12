Wolverines lose tough road game to Wyoming, 74-62

The Utah Valley basketball team lost to Wyoming on the road on Saturday by a score of 74-62. The Wolverines fall to 7-3 overall on the season.

The Wolverines fell behind 21-13 about halfway through the first half behind a hot 73% shooting start from Wyoming. The Wolverines’ offense was struggling to get the ball inside the 3-point line as they fell behind 30-17. UVU was able to settle down and get redshirt sophomore center Fardaws Aimaq back-to-back shots to bring the deficit within ten. The Wolverines had a chance to cut the lead to single digits to end the half but they had a costly turnover that led to Wyoming free throws. UVU found themselves trailing 39-27 at the half.

In the first half, Wyoming shot 54% from the field and the Wolverines shot 44%, while also shooting eight fewer free throws than Wyoming. Aimaq led the Wolverines in scoring with nine points.

UVU came out strong and hit back-to-back 3-pointers on their way to a 13-3 run in the first five minutes of the half as the Wolverines pulled back within two. The team’s offense looked better than it did in the first half, and as a result, Wyoming had four quick team fouls. The Wolverines continued to play well as junior forward Asa McCord hit a 3-pointer to push the run to 18-5 and give the Wolverines a one point lead.

UVU was able to get ahead by as much as three points and the game started to go back and forth as both teams traded leads. With 6:39 left in the game sophomore guard Jaden McClanahan went for a loose ball and came up holding his knee. McClananahn did not return to the game.

The Wolverines found themselves on the wrong end of a 12-0 run by Wyoming that put UVU down by 12. The Wolverines were unable to make a push so late in the half and ended up losing the game 74-62.

The Wolverines shot 48% from the field and 39% from three for the game. The team also struggled to get to the free throw line with four free throw attempts for the game compared to Wyoming’s 21 attempts.

Aimaq finished the game with 14 points, five rebounds and two blocks. The Wolverines also got some good production off the bench as sophomore forward Tim Ceaser had eight points and seven rebounds while McClanahan finished with eight points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Wolverines next game will be at home against Bethesda on Friday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. MT. The game will be aired on ESPN+.