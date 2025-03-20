Stress management: Five simple tips post mid-terms 

The end of the semester is rapidly approaching, and along with it comes a highly increased level of stress as assignments pile up and deadlines become less and less flexible. It is this time of the semester that is especially crucial in ensuring that all those important grades end at an A or at least a C. While the task of managing stress can feel insurmountable in times like these, and particularly overwhelming coming back from Spring Break, it is not impossible. Very noticeable changes in test taking and studying capabilities can come from small and simple changes to a daily routine.

Knowing how to manage stress is just as important as that dose of caffeine every morning to get through classes or tackle a task, so without further ado, here are five simple stress management tips to help lower stress levels and finish this spring semester with a flourish.

1. Get enough quality sleep

It might sound repetitive, but the importance of a good night’s sleep truly cannot be overstated—its impact goes far beyond just feeling rested. Poor sleep hygiene can wreak havoc on cognitive functioning, leading to decreased focus, low motivation, heightened stress and even worsened mental health. It can also increase the risk of accidents. Beyond general health, prioritizing sleep—aiming for seven to eight hours a night, limiting blue light exposure after sunset and avoiding late dinners or midnight snacks two to three hours before bed—can dramatically boost energy levels, mental clarity and academic performance to finish the semester strong.

2. Make a plan

Looking at an enormous number of assignments can quickly raise stress levels and lead to avoidance and procrastination. This can easily become more manageable by breaking those assignments into smaller tasks to create a realistic schedule to stick to. The plan does not need to be super complicated; simple notes or to-do lists can do the job, but it can be meticulously thought out and accounted for in a variety of apps and planners. Choose whichever approach will strike a balance between getting everything done while leaving enough time for breaks and personal time.

3. Take short breaks

Taking frequent breaks throughout the day can be a huge benefit to productivity whether for work or for school, as it allows the brain to reset after working hard for long stretches of time. One effective method, if the assignment pile is particularly high, is the Pomodoro Technique. The technique sets aside 25 minutes for working with five-minute breaks after each working sprint.

4. Stay connected and active

Along with taking breaks, it is important to set aside free time that can be spent with close friends and family to unwind and alleviate any feelings of isolation and foster feelings of support. This can do wonders in lowering those encumbering stress levels.

5. Practice mindfulness or meditation

Being well practiced is not important for this one; even taking five-minutes a day to practice deep breathing exercises or mindfulness can help. Similar to taking short breaks, meditation and mindfulness also allow the brain to experience that same reset and further strengthen attention, emotional regulation and overall self-awareness which will improve both productivity, accuracy and quality of life.

If stress is too high

Sometimes simple things like the tips mentioned above may not be enough to alleviate the intense and sometimes debilitating levels of stress a college student can experience. If that is the case, it is important to acknowledge that you are not alone, and there are other resources on campus that are free to all active students designed for individuals in situations such as this. These stress-related resources include the following:

