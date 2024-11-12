“Middle housing”: The Answer to Utah’s Housing Crisis?

Housing development in Vineyard, UT. Shawn Teigan called Vineyard the leading city for middle housing in Utah County | Photo by McKay Jones

Utah Valley University’s Fourth Annual Growth and Prosperity Summit discusses the future of its student’s housing needs.

Utah Valley University consistently boasts that it develops Utah’s growing workforce, but what opportunities exist for its students after graduation? While Utah has high home-ownership rates, younger individuals consistently face challenges finding affordable housing.

In 2022, only 12% of homes sold in Utah would be affordable to people earning the median income (Perpetual Housing Fund). “Middle-line housing”, proposed at UVU’s fourth annual Growth and Prosperity Summit, could address this issue.

On Nov. 7, 2024, the Growth and Prosperity Summit included speakers such as Governor Spencer Cox and former U.S. National security adviser John Bolton. Designed to address Utah’s most pressing issues, several breakout sessions focused on Artificial Intelligence, transportation, healthcare, and non-profit work.

Shawn Teigan, president of the Utah Foundation, defined middle housing as any type of living situation that exists between detached single-family homes and mid-rise apartments. Some common examples include town-homes, four-plexes, and live-work structures.

These homes provide more accessible housing options beyond higher-income family homes. Most Utah middle housing was built in the 1960s and 1970s in the form of duplexes and four-plexes, but quickly died down. In the 2010s, townhouses became the trend for middle housing development.

Further development of these middle homes proves challenging because of zoning. Zoning refers to any type of rules local government has for what can be built in a specific area. For example, the city of Alpine only allows for large suburban family homes. Even if a home-building company, such as Ivory homes, wanted to build middle housing, they would not be able to.

Teigan detailed some possible solutions to this problem, including up zoning or overlays. Up-zoning refers to putting a few cheaper homes in the extra spaces of single-family areas. Overlays refers to putting apartment options by public transportation, such as the UTA Frontrunner. Whatever solutions arise, careful consulting with the people most directly affected brings about the most helpful solutions.

