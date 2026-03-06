Loveland aquarium new Skaggs Science Learning Center

The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper, Utah has officially unveiled its newest expansion—the Salmon Alliance Science Learning Center—and it’s making waves as one of the most ambitious educational additions in the region.

In this video, we take you inside the grand opening of the 120,000-square-foot facility, now part of the fifth largest aquarium in the United States. Designed to inspire curiosity and connection, the center introduces three major attractions: an immersive Asian cloud forest ecosystem featuring species like Komodo dragons and clouded leopards, a large-scale event venue capable of hosting up to 2,000 guests, and a cutting-edge education hub with 14 university-level laboratories for hands-on learning.

Leaders and designers share how the building’s architecture draws inspiration from Utah’s Wasatch Mountains, blending natural beauty with innovation. The goal is simple but powerful: to bring global ecosystems closer to home and spark a passion for science, conservation, and discovery in visitors of all ages.

With opportunities for community engagement, education, and exploration, this expansion marks a major milestone not just for the aquarium, but for science learning in Utah.

Watch now to see how this groundbreaking space is shaping the future of environmental education.

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