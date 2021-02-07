Marvel excellently explores new storytelling in WandaVision

In Disney+’s first Marvel series, heroes Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) are first found in quite an unusual setting — a 1950s sitcom. Each episode then progresses to another decade, exploring different eras of television. Although on the surface there are cute antics and laugh tracks, the show is far from lighthearted. WandaVision is a psychological thriller that is some of Marvel’s best work yet.

WandaVision takes viewers through the events of Wanda and Vision’s seemingly simple, urban lifestyle. It starts with a chaotic work dinner and continues into other ordinary life events with strange twists, such as a planning committee meeting, a hilarious talent show and the birth of the two Avenger’s twins, Tommy and Billy.

Wanda and Vision in a 1950s style sitcom.

The first two episodes focus primarily on setup. These take place only in the sitcom but carry an undertone of something much more sinister. In episode three, we get an inkling of what this is when Wanda realizes one of the locals, Geraldine (Teyonah Parris) isn’t who she thinks she is. Wanda sends her away, and in the next episode, we learn her perspective. It’s discovered that she is Monica Rambeau, an agent of S.W.O.R.D, sent to investigate the case of a missing town called Westview — the town where the sitcom takes place. It’s revealed that Wanda has created a perfect reality to make the life she and Vision could never have before.

Episode five explores both the real world and Wanda’s world at the same time — and even has them crossover. In the episode, more things start to break apart and it seems Wanda might be less in control than she thought. The ending leaves audiences with a cliffhanger cameo that won’t just change a lot in WandaVision, but likely the entire Marvel cinematic universe.

In an interview with Slashfilm, Jac Schaeffuer, the head writer of WandaVision, explained what makes the show personal to her.

“I love comedy. I love sitcoms. I also love really weird stuff: I love Lost. I love Twilight Zone. I love Amazing Stories. I love Hitchcock. I think that’s what’s personal to me, the sort of forced cohabitation of these different tones,” she said. “In my early career, it was hard to find my place. A lot of the stuff that I wrote didn’t land squarely in any one category, and I think that’s what clicked for me about this idea and what kept my energy going throughout the last two years: just how cool all of those things are if you serve them all on the same plate.”

Olsen and Bettany explained the experience of WandaVision in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Our content is so different from Marvel. It’s like a conversation of American sitcom through the decades with Marvel film,” Olsen said. “They’re constantly in dialogue with one another, so it’s been really fun and different.”

Bettany added, “Vision and Wanda found their own lane to swim in in a really crowded, you know, a really crowded pool. That was great. And then to be given this gift to be able to really explore these characters in detail. I think it’s just, it’s been wonderful.”

Mid-way through the season, WandaVision doesn’t disappoint. It began with an enticing build-up of a strange new world, and the suspense keeps growing with each episode. In WandaVision, Marvel creates a tale different from many of their other works — and it’s coming along brilliantly. Such success and themes could be the perfect foundation for future movies, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2. WandaVision is the perfect mixture of mystery and horror that will keep fans anxious to see what happens next.

WandaVision has nine episodes that will air every Friday until March 5. Can’t wait for the next episode? Learn more about Wanda and Vision in comics like Avengers: Vision & Scarlet Witch, Vision, Scarlet Witch: Witches’ Road and House of M.